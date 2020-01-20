Police lights
PLANTATION — A Venice man was in critical condition Saturday after the vehicle he was driving jumped a curb, hit a tree and rolled over twice in The Plantation community.

Raymond Rogers, 79, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry in the left lane southbound on Rockley Boulevard when he hit a curb around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The wreck happened along Rockley Boulevard near Montrose Drive.

The front side of the car struck a tree and rolled over several times.

Troopers say Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rogers was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by BayFlite helicopter in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Alcohol was not involved, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.

