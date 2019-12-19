IMG_20191109_102008999_HDR.jpg

VENICE — The city of Venice issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the racial discrimination lawsuit filed in the United States District Court this week against the Venice Police Department.

“As the named defendant, the City will make no comment about the allegations with litigation pending. Police Chief Tom Mattmuller and the City consider these allegations without merit,” reads the statement. “The City will vigorously defend against these allegations.”

The news release goes on to state, “It is the policy of the City of Venice to grant equal opportunities without regard to race, creed, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, marital status, citizenship status or any other category protected by federal, state or local statute.”

Officer Kenite Webb filed the suit last week in federal court in Tampa.

Webb, an African American, said he was harassed because of his race.

The suit states a fellow officer referred to Webb as “Black” when talking about him to a resident, and placed a banana in the trunk of the vehicle they shared.

Someone in the department made a yellow smiley face with a bullet through the head appear on Webb’s computer, and an investigative report was fabricated to have him decertified, according to the four-count complaint.

The lawsuit alleged that “supervisors and officers made offensive gestures and derogatory comments to Webb and verbally ridiculed and criticized Webb’s race.”

Webb claims his supervisors, including Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, ignored his complaints.

