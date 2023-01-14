underwater map

Volunteers used an app provided by the city of Punta Gorda to help locate underwater debris after Hurricane Ian hit the area.

Debris is both above and below the surface in Punta Gorda waterways. Volunteers recently helped identify areas where debris may be under water to help the city eventually remove it. 

PUNTA GORDA — With downed trees in canals, a loss of equipment and some vessels after Hurricane Ian, the city of Punta Gorda can't pick up debris in waterways.

However, someone is helping.


