The Punta Gorda Utility Department has dropped letters on residents' steps, informing them of a shutoff planned starting at 11 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The letter contains the following information:

The city will be installing a water shut-off valve. Streets affected are Tropicana Drive, including all side streets of Tropicana, and a short section of West Marion Avenue.

"Due to good excavation practices, at this time, we do not anticipate the need for any boil water notices."

The utilities department is asking residents to call if they have any questions or concerns: 941-575-5088 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., or 941-575-3339 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

