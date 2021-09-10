'We, as a nation, were reeling'

PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Middle School students weren't alive when terrorists attacked the United States 20 years ago - but their civics teachers wanted them to know and understand what happened that day.
All three of the teachers' lives were touched by events of 9/11, including Brian Pavluchuk, who decided to put together a ceremony and presentation.
"I told administration, we've got to do something," he said.
A Marine veteran who served in Iraq and more than two dozen other countries on special assignments, Pavluchuk said he didn't regret joining.
"The fact that I live history is just, wow," he said.
One of the civic teachers who coordinated the event with him, Alyssa Oettinger, worked in one of the World Trade Center towers that year, but was on maternity leave when the attack occurred, Pavluchuk said.
"Mr. Mike Savage (the other civics teacher), worked for the (Charlotte County) Sheriff's Office and investigated the flight school where the terrorists trained in Venice," he added.
Pavluchuk was in high school on 9/11, but his sister worked as an intern in the West Wing of the White House, and his brother and brother-in-law worked for Congress in Washington.
He recalled his family not being able to contact his sister - the communication lines were down.
"She walked 8 miles from Washington to get back home," he said.
Except for Oettinger, who had another class, Pavluchuk and Savage stood before seventh- and eighth-graders in a stirring video recalling that fateful day. In between segments they each provided a narrative.
Seventh-graders Evan Drake and Konnor Whichard gave their thoughts both before and after the film.
"The terrorists tried to take us down into a spiral of chaos," Drake said.
Drake said he wants to spend eight years in the Marines after high school graduation - then "live a simple life in the country."
Drake said he had been interested in joining the military since he was young, and was wearing an authentic military belt that was part of his collection, he said. For now, he's a part of the fishing club run by Pavluchuk.
Whichard said Sept. 11 was "a tragic time in our country." He said after college, he, too, planned to join the military.
Before the presentation began, teacher Kellee Anderson spoke to the students.
"Be respectful," she said. "For what you see and hear that day happened to everybody in the United States."
Anderson told the students she had to keep working that day - but had something on her mind.
"My parents were on a plane that day."
Later, she discovered her parents were not on a plane that crashed, she told the students.
"It was a normal day in America," Pavluchuk began as he started to run the video which opened with news of Sept. 11, 2001 as reported by ABC's "Good Morning America" show. "Michael Jordan said he'd be back," was one of the announcements.
Then 8:46 appeared on the screen, and Charles Gibson, told of a plane that crashed into one of the towers.
As the events unfolded, there was no fidgeting among students as they sat, eyes glued to the screen in front of them.
The video was interrupted several times as Pavluchuk and Savage gave their narratives.
Part of the video clip showed his niece interviewing her parents who were in Washington as young adults.
His sister was recorded telling her daughter, "After the Pentagon crash, I knew it was time to leave the city, and I walked eight miles home."
Savage told the students how passengers on Flight 93 had heard that jetliners had been hijacked and were being used as weapons.
He grew emotional at times as he spoke of the heroes that day who prevented the jet from crashing into the Capitol building.
"Nineteen terrorists were trained in Venice, Florida and they learned to fly in Venice," he said.
He explained most were Saudi Arabian Islamic extremists. "There was a backlash," against Muslims and vandalism at mosques, he said.
"We, as a nation, were reeling," he recalled.
The Yankees were in the World Series. He was a fan. And there was something symbolic that happened. The third game would be held in October, at Yankees Stadium. He said the gesture was one made to the world.
"Here we are," he said. "You're not ending us, as this is the beginning of the comeback."
Savage's voice broke as he recalled the death toll that day. He talked about Steve Buscemi, the actor who had been a New York City firefighter - and who returned to work with the crews.
The video rolled again, showing President George W. Bush who threw out the first ball of the World Series Game 3. Again, the students sat, apparently mesmerized by the footage.
"There were a lot of stories out of 9/11 and a lot of ordinary people did extraordinary things," Pavluchuk said.
He told the classes about two Air Force pilots. One jet fighter had an all-female crew. They had no bombs, but were told to bring down a passenger plane if it appeared it was one of those hijacked by the attackers.
"It was a suicide mission," he said.
The pilots communicated with each other and agreed one would hit the jet's cockpit while the other would fly into the tail.
Fortunately, this didn't come to pass, he said.
Pavluchuk continued his narrative, telling the class that on Oct. 3, 2001 the United States invaded Afghanistan, and about 2,100 lost their lives, while thousands were wounded.
"I joined (the military) right after high school. I went to boot camp and then to 26 different countries, going after terrorists."
Konnor Whichard reacted to the conclusion of the video.
"It showed a lot more than I thought," Whichard said.
Evan Drake said if the terrorists try to attack us again, they ultimately wouldn't succeed.
"We'll hit back hard," Whichard agreed.
