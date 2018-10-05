Mother Nature again wreaked havoc with the football game with
Venice visiting Charlotte. The game started late due to lightning in the area as the fans had to wait outside of the stadium for the all clear horn to sound. Just the week before, the Fort Myers games with the freshmen and JV teams were canceled due to the weather.
Once the game began, it was a good defensive battle with neither team able to score in the first half. With just under a minute before the second half began, the lightning detector went off again and that put an end to the game.
The Tarpons seemed to be gaining control and momentum over the Indians after a sluggish start. Their first play of the game, they were penalized 5 yards for an illegal procedure and that was followed with two straight plays with no gain. After a loss of 8 yards on third down, the Tarpons punted.
Their second possession wasn’t much better as they gained a total of 4 yards before they punted. The offense slowly started hitting on all cylinders and started moving the ball in the second quarter.
“I think we would have scored in the second half; we were starting to move the ball real well and our defense wasn’t going to give them anything,” said Head Coach Brendan Toop.
The offense wasn’t to blame for the slow start since the starting quarterback was injured on the kickoff and never played a snap on offense. With Keon Jones out of the game, Toop turned to his wide receiver, Niqueu Graham, who had never taken a snap at quarterback in his life.
“I was just feeling a lot of excitement to start with hoping we could win with our quarterback gone. It was tough at first, you’ve got to learn to work through that. Coach just told me where to hand it off and if nothing was there I just ran with it,” said Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.