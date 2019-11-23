CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Jimenez, Mark Anthony, North Port, and Hughes, Tanya Faith, North Port
Sperber, Mark Alan, Punta Gorda, and Fletcher, Wendy Kay, Punta Gorda
Dionisio, Anthony Nicholas, Punta Gorda, and Gaitin, Maria Luisa, Punta Gorda
Ustinov, Andrey Vladislavovich, Cape Coral, and Piekh, Halyna, Port Charlotte
Mahan, Thomas Paul, Punta Gorda, and Lewis, Kimberly Kay, Punta Gorda
Torres Salas, Juan Antonio, Englewood, Pina, Karla Elizabeth, Englewood
Dunbar, Jay David, Port Charlotte, and Dunbar, Ayda Maritza, Port Charlotte
Adkinson, Adam Lee, Port Charlotte, and Purdy, Melinda Leigh, Port Charlotte
Rush, Kenny Charles, Port Charlotte, and Little, Andra Lee, Port Charlotte
Malatesta, Melissa Lynn, North Port, and Tavarez, Camacho, Jose Miguel, North Port
Hembree, Ryan Christopher, Port Charlotte, and Middlebrooks, Heather Marie, Port Charlotte
Shirback, Andrew Mark, Rotonda West, and Perrin, Stephanie Marie, Rotonda West
Montenegro, George Santiago, Punta Gorda, and Hall, Melinda Tamika, Port Charlotte
Moreland, Krystal Alynn, Port Charlotte, and Whited, Christopher Dean, Port Charlotte
Schleifer, William Andrew, Punta Gorda, and Moretti, Randi Arline, Punta Gorda
Bruno, Megan Marion, Port Charlotte, and Parker, Johnnie Kay, Punta Gorda
Wright, Donald Macy, Port Charlotte, and Price, Marina Grace, Punta Gorda
Flannery, Alayna May, Sanibel, and Horvath, Alex Christopher, Sanibel
Henri, Ricardom North Port, and Fontal, Danica, North Port
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Alleccia, Melanie Marie V. Alleccia, Robert James
Burgess, Deborah Gay V. Wirtz, Steven J.
Crawford, Lynda Stinson V. Crawford, Robert Joseph Sr.
Kegeris, Theodore V. Kegeris, Mary Lou
Rich, Nelson Scott V. Rich, Barbara Jean
Robinson, Michael V. Robinson, Mari-Anne
Spencer, Jane A V. Spencer, Robert W.
Stralnic, Mark Daniel V. Stralnic, Pamela Ann
Walsh, Michael V. Goernt-Walsh, Leslie
