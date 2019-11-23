CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Jimenez, Mark Anthony, North Port, and Hughes, Tanya Faith, North Port

Sperber, Mark Alan, Punta Gorda, and Fletcher, Wendy Kay, Punta Gorda

Dionisio, Anthony Nicholas, Punta Gorda, and Gaitin, Maria Luisa, Punta Gorda

Ustinov, Andrey Vladislavovich, Cape Coral, and Piekh, Halyna, Port Charlotte

Mahan, Thomas Paul, Punta Gorda, and Lewis, Kimberly Kay, Punta Gorda

Torres Salas, Juan Antonio, Englewood, Pina, Karla Elizabeth, Englewood

Dunbar, Jay David, Port Charlotte, and Dunbar, Ayda Maritza, Port Charlotte

Adkinson, Adam Lee, Port Charlotte, and Purdy, Melinda Leigh, Port Charlotte

Rush, Kenny Charles, Port Charlotte, and Little, Andra Lee, Port Charlotte

Malatesta, Melissa Lynn, North Port, and Tavarez, Camacho, Jose Miguel, North Port

Hembree, Ryan Christopher, Port Charlotte, and Middlebrooks, Heather Marie, Port Charlotte

Shirback, Andrew Mark, Rotonda West, and Perrin, Stephanie Marie, Rotonda West

Montenegro, George Santiago, Punta Gorda, and Hall, Melinda Tamika, Port Charlotte

Moreland, Krystal Alynn, Port Charlotte, and Whited, Christopher Dean, Port Charlotte

Schleifer, William Andrew, Punta Gorda, and Moretti, Randi Arline, Punta Gorda

Bruno, Megan Marion, Port Charlotte, and Parker, Johnnie Kay, Punta Gorda

Wright, Donald Macy, Port Charlotte, and Price, Marina Grace, Punta Gorda

Flannery, Alayna May, Sanibel, and Horvath, Alex Christopher, Sanibel

Henri, Ricardom North Port, and Fontal, Danica, North Port

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Alleccia, Melanie Marie V. Alleccia, Robert James

Burgess, Deborah Gay V. Wirtz, Steven J.

Crawford, Lynda Stinson V. Crawford, Robert Joseph Sr.

Kegeris, Theodore V. Kegeris, Mary Lou

Rich, Nelson Scott V. Rich, Barbara Jean

Robinson, Michael V. Robinson, Mari-Anne

Spencer, Jane A V. Spencer, Robert W.

Stralnic, Mark Daniel V. Stralnic, Pamela Ann

Walsh, Michael V. Goernt-Walsh, Leslie

