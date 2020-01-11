CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Peter Leonard Goulah, of Apple Hill, Ontario, Canada, and Nancy Patricia Stanton, of Apple Hill, Ontario, Canada.
Robert Martin Breen, of Schenectady, New York, and Marlene Ann Fusco, of Schenectady, New York.
Jeffrey Allen Dockx, of Placida, and Bridget Bernadette White, of Placida.
Thomas Edwin Joseph, of Port Charlotte, and Diane Lynn Chisholm, of Parrish, Florida.
Kaley Elizabeth Groh, of Tampa, and Cody Alexander Waldrop, of Port Charlotte.
John Carlos Ramirez, of Punta Gorda, and Tara Jeanne Nemec, of Punta Gorda.
Jonathan Dallas Stutzman, of North Port, and Angela Dawn Delagrange, of North Port.
Shannen Letha Walsh, of Port Charlotte, and Demetrius Gregory Revelas, of Port Charlotte.
Renee Elizabeth Hayes, of Punta Gorda, and Timothy Paul Kirsch, of Punta Gorda.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
None received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.