CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Peter Leonard Goulah, of Apple Hill, Ontario, Canada, and Nancy Patricia Stanton, of Apple Hill, Ontario, Canada.

Robert Martin Breen, of Schenectady, New York, and Marlene Ann Fusco, of Schenectady, New York.

Jeffrey Allen Dockx, of Placida, and Bridget Bernadette White, of Placida.

Thomas Edwin Joseph, of Port Charlotte, and Diane Lynn Chisholm, of Parrish, Florida.

Kaley Elizabeth Groh, of Tampa, and Cody Alexander Waldrop, of Port Charlotte.

John Carlos Ramirez, of Punta Gorda, and Tara Jeanne Nemec, of Punta Gorda.

Jonathan Dallas Stutzman, of North Port, and Angela Dawn Delagrange, of North Port.

Shannen Letha Walsh, of Port Charlotte, and Demetrius Gregory Revelas, of Port Charlotte.

Renee Elizabeth Hayes, of Punta Gorda, and Timothy Paul Kirsch, of Punta Gorda.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

None received.

