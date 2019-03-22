We all know last Sunday was St. Patrick’s Day, the one day of March that comes every year on the 17th, but did you know that March 20 is known as Extraterrestrial Abductions Day? That’s right. While my research did not find the creator, or the origin of this day. I believe the creator has been abducted. The suspects are believed to have have fled the area in a very high speed vehicle. But today, March 22 is National Goof Off Day, the day to do anything and everything … except what you’re supposed to do today. If you are like me and have to work then you need to wait until after 5 p.m. to “goof off.” However, I won’t be goofing off, I will be participating in my very first Pedal and Play City Manager tour (oh, please do not think for a moment I can do the 62, 30, or 15-mile rides that occur on Saturday) but God Bless those that can and will. Pedal and Play in Paradise is about having fun, but it also supports the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and TEAM Punta Gorda’s Bicycle Initiatives. There is something for everyone. Look for pictures in an upcoming issue. So whatever you decide to do this upcoming week, have fun and make it Punta Gorgeous.
