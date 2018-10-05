Coulrophobia may seem absurd for some; however, many people suffer from this scientific term for a fear of clowns. Although the fear of clowns develops most of the time during childhood, it is prevalent among the adult population too, even if a big number of adults would deny it.
There isn’t any official data about how many people suffer from coulrophobia, although it is believed that it is much more prevalent in western society. Some studies estimate that between 12 percent to 46 percent of adults suffer from coulrophobia.
Personally, I love clowns, the good ones of course, not the ones that Stephen King dreams up in his nightmares. My son was afraid of clowns growing up. I felt responsible to a degree. I kept them on shelves in his room because I thought they were cute. He obviously kept this fear a secret until his late teens when during a family trivia game night the correct answer was, “who is Pennywise?” The game ended quickly and a discussion of fears and phobias soon followed.
Today my son will say his fear is far behind him and that he is no longer afraid of clowns. But, he and I will always have a fear in common, ophidiophobia. No matter how hard we try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.