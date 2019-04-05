Thank you for your interest in reading one of the thousands of stories (and just as many photos) on our Website. Our site remains free but we now require registration. (We do NOT ask for a credit card.) So please register. Or sign in if you've already completed the registration process.
Right: The Charlotte girls weightlifting team gathered in their awards last week. The team won the district and regionals again and finished third in the state. Erika Lane earned the Scholastic and Leadership awards. Lexus Sweet was the team MVP while Kareine Dejean was the Most Improved. The Leadership Award went to Natalie Jen while Britney Williams earned the Coaches Award.
The Tarpon seniors gathered together for their final time. Kenny Scribner, Makai Reaves (holding the district championship trophy), Ahmad Johnson, and Caden Moenning ended their careers as Tarpon players.
PHOTOS BY STEVE KNAPP
Ahmad Johnson holds a ball commemorating his 1,000th career point as a Charlotte Tarpon. He was the team MVP in a unanimous vote among the players.
