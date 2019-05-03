(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Friday, May 3 through Thursday, May 9, 1979)
County’s computer saves $500,000Charlotte County’s computer system has saved tax payers about half a million dollars in the last three years. It has also generated additional revenue for the county, says property Appraiser Oliver Lowe.
House calls able to receiveCharlotte County residents will soon be able to receive valuable medical information in the comfort of their own homes. This will happen under a plan being developed jointly by the county’s three hospitals, and the school board. The program called Tel-Med is in operation in more than 225 other communities in the United States. It has the support of the medical professions, according to Rob Moss, Community Education Coordinator.
Special gift from AuxiliaryHarvey Rudiesale, is the Administrator of the Medical Center Hospital, Punta Gorda. He accepted the final check of the $17,000 fundraising project Auxiliary from Vi Moyer, retiring president of the Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary and Ruth Weaver, buyer for the Gift Shop, the “Cherry Corner.” The money will be used to purchase new telemetry equipment. This was the largest single fund raising activity ever held by the Auxiliary.
Pageant beautiesCarmen Bernard was crowned Miss Charlotte Cultural Center last Saturday, the ceremony took place in the Cultural Center Theatre. First runner up was Charlene Hughes, also named Miss Congeniality. Second runner up was Linda Overland. Miss Charlotte Cultural Center is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bernard of Punta Gorda.
Relief through repealThe good news coming from Tallahassee these days is that the state’s prevailing wage law has been repealed.. Governor Bob Graham declined to sign the bill to repeal the 1933 law, but it did become law at midnight. Residents of Florida should be thankful that their legislature has repealed its prevailing wage law.because of saving dollars, savings in the well being of citizens.
Districts next for swimmersThe Charlotte County School Boys and Girls swim teams are beginning what they hope will be a March to the State Meet next Friday. That is when the Districts get underway at the Venice YMCA. The top three youngsters in the final rounds, will qualify for the States next month: Sophomores Tom Curry, Tom Morelli and John Beck. For the girls sophomore Kristen Yankowski is a favorite. Other girls are Donna Sterkowittz, Mary Counts and Mary Reilly.
PublixThe Family that shops at Publix has a lot to show for it:
• Regular margarine, 1-lb carton, .79
• White potatoes, 10-lb bag, .99
• Orange juice, 1-half gal, .99
• Valencia oranges, 5-lb bag, $1.39
• Peanut butter, 16-ounce jar, $1.09
