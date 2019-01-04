Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 4, through Jan. 10, 1979
Happy New YearEarly arrivals minutes apart
Last year Charlotte County waited for days for a first Baby of the New Year. This year there were two boys born within four minutes of each other, bright and early on New Year’s Day. Carolyn had an eight-pound 10-ounce son at St. Joseph Hospital at 7:14 a.m. Lisa Kendrick had a six-pound 12-ounce son at 7:10 a.m. at home. “First Baby” is determined by hospital records. Michael Robert Stevens of Port Charlotte, therefore, is the first baby born in 1979. The baby was delivered by Dr. Ali Azema. Michael is the seventh child of Carolyn Stevens. Lisa and Bill Kendrick’s first baby was delivered by Dr. El Far.
Long-range transit plan foresees four-laning three roadways
If you can imagine Charlotte County with Harborview Road, U.S. 41 and U.S. 17, you have the right idea. All four lanes wide, is what the authors of the transportation element of the County’s Comprehensive Plan have envisioned for Charlotte County. The plan also notes that there will be strong pressure to develop the land around the exits with ”intensive high volume, trip-attracting activities.”
Final OK asked on housing cash
The Charlotte County Commission Tuesday is expected to adopt a resolution. This resolution will endorse the county’s pre-application for Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The county is asking for $292,000 in Federal money. The funds would be used for purchasing land for low-cost housing, and tearing down dilapidated housing to provide more land.
Safe Boating Class
Safe Boating Planners U.S. Power Squadron incoming District Commander Myron Melbourne from Naples recently met at the Isles Yacht Club. The purpose was to discuss the next Public Safe Boating Class with Peace River Power Squadron Commander Claude Estweiler and Staff. The class is scheduled to begin Jan. 10 at Punta Gorda Junior High School and Jan. 11 at Port Charlotte Junior High School for six weeks.
Army Helpers
Coordinators for the “bell ringers” who manned the traditional Christmas Kettles for Charlotte County Salvation Army were thanked for their efforts by Pellon Morris, Salvation Army County Director yesterday. The participating bell ringers were Everett Fisher, “Gus” Koch, Bill Fletcher, George Coble,Walt Carson, Eleanor Taylor, and Jack Hall. The kettles were manned four days an brought in a total of $5,133 to aid the needy in Charlotte County.
Taking office
Three members of the Charlotte County Development Authority, were sworn in this morning during ceremonies conducted by County Judge John Shannon. Joining Jim Murphy and John Shively on the five-member board are Nick Poloson, Nina Bigley and Len Butler.
Daily Herald-News aids classes
The Daily Herald-News is going to school. Bonnie Carr, a Charlotte High School teacher, has decided to try a new approach for her students for the first semester. Mrs. Carr teaches 40 students, two senior classes of Basic Language Skills and has been working with the Daily Herald-News one day a week. She explained. “I have students pick out the stories that interest them to read, and I select those articles that I want them to read. It has proven to be more successful than expected. It is an interesting method of building their vocabulary.” The students also use this as a spelling aid including ‘Charlie’s’ comments, intentionally misspelling some words. And once the students find stories that have their interest, their interest continues!
Sweetheart candidates
The Second Annual Charlotte High School Basketball Homecoming festivities will feature the selection of the “Sweetheart.” The candidates include Gail Liu, Shelley Kingsbury, Cindy Boucom, Sonja Wells, Robin Frank, Sherri Norton, Ckaudeck Arndt and Christi Catrubus.
Players have readings
The Charlotte Players will hold readings for “The Second Time Around” at the Playhouse in Charlotte Harbor Sunday. The eight-member cast calls for four men and four women. The comedy opened in New York City Jan. 1, 1977. The author is Henry Denker. It is now scheduled for a five-night run in February at the Cultural Center Theatre. Phil Bandon of North Port will be the director.
Today’s Almanac
In history, 1968: Dr. Christiaan Barnard of Cape Town, South Africa, performed his second successful heart transplant.
Dallas earns 5th Bowl berth
For a record fifth time the Dallas Cowboys are in the Super Bowl. The defending Champion Cowboys will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII at Miami’s Orange Bowl next week.
