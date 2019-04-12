(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Friday, April 12, through Thursday, April 18, 1979)
Nearly $1 million in Charlotte County property taxes remained uncollected this morning. They will be considered delinquent as of Tuesday, Tax Collector Victor Desguin said today.
Festival CookersDuring the International Travel Festival at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center last week, festival cooks satisfied American appetites with real American food having international flavors.
Punta Gorda City LeadersThe Main Stays of Punta Gorda City government include City Attorney Ed Gerson; Mayor Charled Phipps; and City manager Bob Hollander. They meet at least twice a month.
County approves Direct-Dial PlanThe Charlotte County Commissioners this morning gave their approval to a new Direct Inward Dialing (DID) telephone system for the County Courthouse. This would save the county as much as $8,000 a year, according to County Administrator John Printon. The new system will among others save $1,200 yearly since it eliminates a full-time telephone operator.
Volunteer LeadersThe officers of the Ladies’ Auxilary of St. Joseph Hospital for 1979 are Louise Anderson, vice president; Freda Edmund, president; Eleanor Pohle, assistant treasurer; Mary Brems, recording secretary; Florence Brentic, assistant treasurer.
Hustling TarponsCharlotte High School Girls’ Softball Team downed Lemon Bay Tuesday afternoon at the Carmalita’s Street Field. The game was marked by a strong comeback, highlighted by strong hitting.
