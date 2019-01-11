(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 11, through Jan. 17, 1979)
Vacant City dock asks high prices
The boatslips, most of which are vacant, at the new Punta Gorda City Marina, are among the most expensive in the area. Rental rates are twice the rates of privately-owned marinas for some boat sizes. There are 151 boat slips for rent in the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte area and they are all filled, according to a Daily Herald-News survey. All are less expensive than the boat slips the city owns. There are two privately-owned marinas in Punta Gorda and one in Port Charlotte. Their rates are based on the size of the boat
Schools honor experience
Army Veterans Credit has been approved. Charlotte County School Board members yesterday approved a policy for Veterans. They approved a policy which will allow a maximum of two elective credits toward meeting the requirement for honorable Military Service. The public hearing on the matter drew no objections. Requirements for graduation from Charlotte County Adult Education programs require a minimum of 16 credits earned in grades nine-twelve, exclusive of physical education. Veterans must present their honorable discharge and records of training and studies that have been completed while in the Military, to qualify.
Miss CC Pageant tomorrow
Beauties vie for Miss Charlotte County Title. Eight Charlotte County girls will be competing for the Miss Charlotte County Title tomorrow night at the Charlotte County Civic Center.
- The contestants are: Linda Sue Overland of Port Charlotte, student at Charlotte High School; Theresa Marie Siciliano of Port Charlotte, student of Bishop Verot High School; Sheila Jo Kittle of Punta Gorda, student at Edison College; Deborah Lynn Barbour of Port Charlotte, student at Edison Community College; Beth Ann Heleva of Port Charlotte, student at Charlotte High School; Charlene Hughes of Punta Gorda, student at Charlotte High School; Andrea Shirleen Brunell of Port Charlotte, student at Charlotte High School and Susan Custer of Punta Gorda, student at University of Florida
‘Sixty Minutes’ on top again
For the second time in as many months, a regularly television public affairs program was the most watched show in the country. The program is “60 Minutes” which has already deserved it popularity. Its victory also shows what network programming can achieve. The show was helped by being sandwiched between NFC champion football and “All in the Family.” CBS looks ahead to its blockbuster scheduling in upcoming weeks, that includes “Gone with the Wind,” “Rocky,” “Marathon Man,” Katherine Hepburn in “The Corn is Green.” Then a Nashville special pairing: Dolly Parton and Carol Burnett, and a very special by the One and Only Liberace.
Appreciation plaque
John Holzbog of Medical Center Hospital presented a plaque of appreciation to Col. Floyd Pfeiffer. Col. Pfeiffer of the Charlotte Cultural Center has shown an excellent leadership for a long time, among others recently in behalf of the Stay Well Program.
BPW hears Superintendent
The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Punta Gorda will meet Jan. 16 at First Federal Bank. H.S. Hughes, Assistant Superintendent of the Alice McPherson Girls School in Ocala will be the guest speaker. The school has received assistance from the Punta Gorda Club for many years.
New Officers for Punta Gorda Boat Club
New officers for the Punta Gorda Boat Club were installed during ceremonies Wednesday night. They are Mildred Dean, Secretary; Anita Guthro, Treasurer; John Croft, Commodore; Jack Carroll, Vice Commodore; and Bob Stone, Rear Commodore. Other officers include C.M. Barnes, Sergeant-at-Arms Roy Mosier, Custodian; and Donald House, M.W. Anderson, Ralph Smithon and John Griggs, Directors. Dale Harter was the installing Officer.
Today’s Almanac
In 1964: Pope Paul VI and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Athenagoras met in Jerusalem for a historic discussion of Christian Unity.
Birthday Almanac
Martin Luther King (1929-1968), the religious leader and social reformer, led the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott, 1955-56. He was advocating non-violent disobedience to force social reforms. King headed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (1957-68) and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.