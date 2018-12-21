(Excerpts from Dec. 21, through Dec. 27, 1978)
‘Real’ Christmas
“Twas the night before Christmas, and all around the land there was last-minute shopping, streets were busy. Excited children were hoping for gifts. Turkey on the table. Joy, Peace and Love. Peace talks in the Middle East. What a blessing and delight it would be if man could find real peace.”
Have a Safe and Happy Holiday.
United Way gift
United Way Executive Director Jean Garman accepted a donation of $400 from Earl D. Farr, senior partner of Farr, Farr, Haymans, Mosely and Odom. The contribution of the law firm to the United Way campaign brought the county-wide total for the legal profession to $720, and gave the group a major boost toward reaching its goal.
Lawrence Welk show opens Charlotte County 1979 All-Star Celebrity
The well-known Lawrence Welk Show will open this season’s “All-Star Celebrity Series” in the Civic Center January 14. With Welk to perform are Myron Floren, long-time accordionist and Gail Farrell, vocalist and pianist for the show. They will present a variety of music for Charlotte County’s dancing pleasure. This is what Harry Nohrr, director of the Auditorium’s Civic Center announced.
Ambulances can ticket drivers
Major E.R. (Buck) Nieberg of the Sheriff’s Department said, ambulances stopping speeders happens fairly frequently. Cars on the road are supposed to pull off and make room for an emergency vehicle that has its lights flashing and siren sounding. The Sheriff’s Department operates the Charlotte County Ambulance service. Nieberg observed he never heard anyone questioning the power of the deputies driving ambulances to issue tickets.
Community Outreach Program has begun
The Charlotte Cultural Center added another person to the Staff last month. Tom Fisher was named Coordinator for the Community Education Department. He is working with Rob Moss, director of Community Education and Lois Williams, coordinator of the Outreach Program in organizing classes of interest for county residents . If there is a class or skill that a person wishes to learn, maybe a special interest somebody likes to pursue, Tom Fisher may be in a position to help you organize the classes in demand. There has been an overwhelming response by Charlotte County residents. Fisher has been a veteran of education for 12 years. This latest program has already for the most part accomplished what it was trying to do: Relieve the overcrowding.
Letter To The Editor. Health Help
“To the Editor: Thank you for your past and continuous cooperation in covering the news for Health Plus. We urgently needed and need volunteers to cover both our Meals on Wheels routes and our transportation of senior citizens. There is always a need in terms of transportation for the citizens who cannot drive or do not have a car. The number of challenged citizens is overwhelming. For those who are able to give a couple of hours of voluntary assistance, it would be a big help. Thank you all very much. We so appreciate it!”
Marion F.Thelander, Port Charlotte
Oldest American Bartow’s major attraction
Bartow: There are no beaches in this Central Florida community. Disney World is 70 miles away and the Everglades are two hours South by automobile. But tourists stop here anyway, because there is one single attraction! The oldest man in North America, 136-year old Charlie Smith lives here. He may be the oldest man anywhere. The Russians used to insist that they had a resident who was 168, but he died. Charlie Smith says he came to the United States as a slave in 1855. Indeed there is a bill of sales on file in New Orleans that substantiates the claim. This man in Bartow is ancient and the tourists who come to see him, are impressed. Smith reserves the right to be eccentric Sometimes he sings songs, sometimes he does not communicate. He tells of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and the days of Jesse Jackson. Charlie was born in the slave settlement of Liberia, Africa, he says, in 1842. He was lured aboard a slave boat beached in New Orleans and sold to a Captain John Smith, who renamed him and raised him. Charlie befriended Jesse Jackson. Then he drifted throughout the South, eventually settling in Bartow to be near his son, 74. Today, the old man lives in the Bartow Convalescent Home. The tourists have found a special attraction: The Oldest Man!
Thought For The Day
British novelist Aldous Huxley said: “There is one corner of the Universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.