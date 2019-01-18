Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 18, through Jan. 24, 1979
Forecasting the county’s 1979 economic outlook: that will be the topic of a Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce membership coffee meeting Monday at the Civic Center in Punta Gorda. Featured speakers will be Richard E. Oliver, president of the Port Charlotte Bank and Trust; Donald Witter, president of First Federal Savings and Loan; and O. E. Phillips, district manager of Florida Power and Light, and the Chamber’s president.
‘79 Economy View OK
Generally the economic outlook for Charlotte County in 1979 is for “another good year.” That was the consensus from three local business excutives this moring at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce coffee meeting in the Civic Center. “Locally, 1979 should be a better year than most of us experiences in 1978”, according to Don Witter. O.J. Phillips noted tht “The 1974 recession did have national effect in 1975. Now we are having the best year.” Dick Oliver commented that “the ability of people up North to sell their homes is a positive sign. Those people are now able to buy property in Florida.”
Today is the day ‘911’ phones ring
The new emergency phone number, “911” went into effect at midnight yesterday. Some of the Charlotte County night owls called the number around 3 a.m. “just to see if it is working,” at both the Sheriff’s office and the City Police department. “Everything is working fine so far,” according to a spokes person for the Sheriff’s office, stressing that the number is for emergency ONLY.
Credits are due
One of the best ideas we have heard in several months was the adoption by the Charlotte County School Board. The Board wisely approved giving Armed Service Veterans credits for their “hard-knocks” experience. Freedom is not free and they put their lives on the line, so we all could live and mostly live in peace.
Norman Rockwell dies
Stockbrdge, Mass. Norman Rockwell died at his home Wednesday. His hundreds of homey paintings depicted the fabric of American life like no other artist. He drew 317 covers for Saturday Evening Post. Rockwell, 84, had been in failing health for the past two years. His personal physician, Dr. Franklin Oceddek said: “Norman Rockwell was very much like his paintings: a delightful, great, cheery personality.” Critics have called him: “The Lawrence Welk of Painting”, and America’s Rembrandt.
New Officers
The Charlotte County United Way announced its new officers yesterday. They includee President J.W. Wilkinsen, Vice President Jeff Ruttenber, Treasurer Tom Murphy, Secretary Penny Penner and Harry Higgens.
Pageant winners
Sheila Joe Kittle was crowned Miss Charlotte County during Pageant ceremonies at the Civic Center in Punta Gorda. First runner-up was Therese Siciliano and second runner-up Susan Custer.
Up in films
What is up in films? Comedies like “Grease” and “Animal House” — as well as science-fiction epics – like “Close Encounters” and “Star Wars” — were 1978’s most popular films. This is according to domestic rental figures tallied by Variety. A few others were “Jaws 2”, “Heaven Can Wait”, “Hooper” and “Pink Panther”. If someone could just come up with a science-fiction comedy............
Today’s Almanac
- On this day in history: 1861-Florida seceded from the Union.
CHS Tarpons maintain discipline over Indians
The Immokalee Indians display generallya free-wheeling style of baseball. The Tarpons kept their cool and discipline this week. They came out with an 80-58 victory.
Letter To Dr. Lawrence Lamb. Exercise Won’t Hurt
“Dear Dr. Lamb: I would like to know whether it is harmful to do exercises for the abdomen if someone has a fibroid tumor. My doctor says the tumor is not changing and I have nothing to worry about, as long as we keep a check on it. I forgot to ask him about exercise and my stomach is getting bigger. Thank You.”
“Dear Reader: If you want to amaintain the strength of your abdominal muscle, there is no reason why you cannot not do sit-ups and modified leg lift excercises. Good muscle tone can help prevent dveloping a large abdomen. I am sending you The Health Letter Number 3-7: “Girth Control; Avoiding the Big Middle.” It will give you a more complete description about exercises you can do.”
