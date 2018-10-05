(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, 1978)
New Pope’s death stuns world
Vatican City–Pope John Paul I was found dead of an apparent heart attack in his Vatican apartment today, leaving the throne of St. Peter vacant for a second time in less than five weeks. The end of the Pope’s 34-day reign, the briefest in four centuries–stunned his 700 million Roman Catholic followers, still grieving the death of Pope Paul VI on August 06.
Death ‘shocks’ local Catholics
Charlotte County’s Catholic Community was in a state of shock over this morning’s news of Pope John Paul I’s death. Father George Myszel, Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda said the “Pope’s death was a shock. But Providence always has a reason and we will know it in time.” St. Charles Catholic Church in Port Charlotte has scheduled a celebrated Mass for the Pontiff Sunday.
New Barron Collier Bridge plans taking shape
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is soliciting comments until October 19, on the proposed $12 million replacement to the old Barron Collier Bridge over the Peace River. If no objections are received on that date, the water district’s staff will recommend that a district permit be issued to the State Department of Transportation (DOT) for he work, according to Oliver DeWitt, supervisor of permits. John DeWinkler, deputy district engineer for DOT, said the bridge would be much “a mirror copy” of the existing Gilchrist Bridge which serves as the Southbound land for U.S. 41 over the Peace River.
Another Feather
A West Virginia College is singling out the Charlotte Cultural Center as a potential partner via satellite. This represents yet another feather in the cap of the progressive, prestigious and unitque Charlotte County facility. Plans to link us up with this college for mature learners, 45 years and older may, or may not, come to fruition. It still means that the Cultural Center is being considered for the innovative program. It reinforces the high opinion county residents have of the Center. West Virgibia Weslyan College Dean Dean William H. Capitan plans would key on liberal arts, it would offer the possibility of students earning up to a full year’s credit for “life experience.” now, the board of Directors at the Center, officials are examining a plan that would fulfill the Center’s affectionate nickname–PCU. The concept of the Satellite will be well-worth exploring!
Outstanding Citizen. Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club
U.S. Cleveland received the “Outstanding Citizen” award from the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club Sunday. The Kiwanis District II Lieutenant Governor Bob Kline of Cape Coral presenting the Award. The following Officers of the Club were installed during the ceremony: Bob English, secretary; John Blair, first vice president; Larry Ballargeon, president; Gene Phinny, vice president and Leo Ferraro, treasurer.
New Medical Staff Officers
New Medical Staff Officers of Medical Center Hospital, Punta Gorda were elected. They are M.E. Ingram, M.D., vice president; Edward P. Gutowski, M.D., president; and Robert D. Lang, M.D., secretary-treasurer. They will serve as officers for one year.
Induction
Some 45 Charlotte High School Seniors and Juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society Wednesday. The special event took place during a candle light ceremony with Dr. Ray Whitehead as featured speaker.
Teaching parents
St. Charles School in Port Charlotte’s third class teacher, Beverly Hencher addressed a group of parents. The school sponsored a parent orientation night earlier this week. Parents of kindergarten, first and second grade students were invited to an orientation program. The program was designed to give the parents an overview of the courses in which the students are instructed.
LeClair top player
Charlotte High School junior line backer has been named Player of the Week. He received the honor for his performance in this week’s 42-22 victory over Immokalee. Eclair made five tackles and five assists in the win, which boosted the Tarpon Record to 2-3. “Each week we are getting more experienced and better,” he explained. Player of the Week is sponsored by Burger King.
