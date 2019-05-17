(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Friday, May 17 through Thursday, May 30, 1979)
Naples Airlines plans Terminal's dedication
Naples Airlines will begin operations from its new airline terminal at the Charlotte County Airport next Saturday. It will e moving from the current building. The Airport and the Charlotte County Development Authority signed a 20-year lease agreement for the new terminal. The building becomes immediate property of the Authority. The structure was designed by Architect Willard R. Bowman Jr. Ballentine Construction Corporation was the contractor for the project. Airline President John Van Arsdale today said: "A great deal of planning and designing has produced a beautiful facility I feel will be greatly appreciated by the residents of Charlotte County."
385 To Graduate At Charlotte High School June 8
Charlotte High School Graduation ceremonies will be held on Sunday evening June 8 at Charlotte County memorial Auditorium in Punta Gorda: Baccalaureate ceremonies. ValedictoriB. Lawless.an is Charles J. Kraft and salutatorian is Ellen Riley. There are 385 graduates of Charlotte High School. CHS Principal Dr. Ray White will be the keynote speaker for the event. Diplomas are going to be presented to graduates by Superintendent James B. Lawless.
PC woman receives alumni citation
A Port Charlotte woman has been selected to receive an "Alumni Citation" from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland for her work in community services. Rebecca Neal Owens is only the second woman in the history of the College to be selected for honor. Others selected include lawyers, judges, pathologists, various researchers and people of letters. Mrs. Owens will be honored at a special luncheon hosted by the President of the College in early June. Mrs. Owens is a 1925 graduate of Washington College , major in history and government. Locally she is active in multiple organizations, among others AARP and appears frequently as guest speaker.
Thinking of buying a house?
Counties' tax levies vary, Thinking of buying a home in Charlotte County? If so, one thing to take a long look at is the total tax assessment in any particular area. This varies substantially in different regions of the county. There are eight different areas for which ad valorem tax is levied. All areas of the county are assessed the same 8.59-mill school tax and 7-mill county tax.
New construction: Physician office complex
H.D. Rutledge Construction Paul Kovach discussed the $950,000 physician offices complex. St. Joseph Hospital Administrator, Sister Augustine and Honorary Trustee and Honorary Trustee and project designate Warren G. Payne examined the process. The 12-custom designed suites are scheduled for completion Oct. 1.
Gaining on the tube
A recent nationwide poll showed the public has more confidence in newspapers than in television. The poll was conducted by the Gallup Organization and was heavily influenced by college students. In all, the figures totaled 51-38 margin for newspapers. It seems that newspapers' contents is more greatly influenced by the desire of readers. This is good news for the newspapers and it is good news for the nation. Very young students find it easier to watch television.
Punta Gorda Woman's Club spring luncheon
The Spring Luncheon of the Punta Gorda Woman's Club was held last Wednesday at River House Restaurant, Charlotte Harbor. Hostesses were Eleanor Sherry, Mildred Sandlin, Velma Rose, co-chairman, and Mary Frisch, chairman and Norma Henry, President of the Woman's Club. The guest speaker was Mary Ellen Rehme, district director of the Florida Federation of Woman's Clubs.
Animal Welfare Shelter sets mark for donations, adoptions
The Animal Welfare Shelter on Drance Street in Charlotte Harbor had a record-setting day two weeks ago: one for adoptions, one for donations. Mrs. Abernathy explained that they actually had a few days with more than twelve adoptions in one day. The shelter opened in 1973, has served as a home for stray cats and dogs, in addition to orphaned puppies and kittens.
