(Excerpts from Friday, May 24 through Thursday, May 31, 1979)
Memorial Day‘Charlie Sez...’: “This Gator Rotary correspondent tells us, that the Punta Gorda Rotary Club is busy. The Club is gearing up for its yearly Memorial Day Fish Fry. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. There is lots of fish to eat before and after the Youth Parade. I’ll be there too with an appetite.”
Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte bus to runMercury Bus Lines of bay City, Michigan will begin its first day of four round trips between Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte at 8 a.m.the company has one bus now. Charlotte County is seeking a grant from the federal government to obtain more buses. If the county gets the grant, three more buses would be added. There will be four round trips from KOA, as far north as Midway Boulevard. A second bus will leave at 10 a.m. Afternoon rides are going to be at 1 p.m. And at 3 p.m. A 50-cent fare entitles a passenger to ride to any of the scheduled stops. Each day’s ticket will b dated; it can be used all day long. The last p.m. trip will leave from Winn-Dixie to Punta Gorda at 4:15. There are going to be stops at Windmill Village, Charlotte Shopping Center, Trailway Bus Station, Punta Gorda Mall in Punta Gorda. Town and Country Shopping center , Harbor square, Charlotte Cultural Center and the Promenades. Additional stops at Mobile Home Parks are going to be added.
Friends of the AuditoriumFriends of the Auditorium, Inc. (FOTA) is now in its fifth year in the Community. Harry Nohrr, director of the Charlotte County Memorial Auditorium and Civic Center takes special pride in this organization. So do the Charlotte County County Commissioners. Their continued support brings Auditorium’s improvements and presentations of high quality entertainment through the Celebrity Series. When FOTA was organized and incorporated in January 1975, few people believed that it would gain such large membership. In 1977 FOTA tallied 1,841 members. Now for the first time in its seven years, a full-flrdged membership drive is underway. The goal is 2,500 to 3,000 new members. The more members, the better Celebrity Series events. To Mike Logsden, third president of the Friends of the Auditorium and his Board, we wish success with the programs and make everyone feel good.
Citizen’s GuidesTosie Hindman, Supervisor of Elections for Charlotte County took a look at the 1979 Citizens’ Guides, with her were Laura Dennison and Mary Brown. They are the assistant chairman and chairman of the guide book committee for the League of Women Voters of Charlotte County. The guides are available at the Supervisor of Election’s Office, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the local libraries.
Medical Center Auxiliary OfficersRecently installed officers at the Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary, Punta Gorda are Dolores Patterson, corresponding secretary; Emma Smith, recording secretary; Elizabeth Longcoy, second vice president; Dorothea Johnson, president; Marian Plowman, vice president; Mary Oberholzer, treasurer; and Lavinia Vodicka, assistant secretary.
New officers for FOTARecently installed officers for Friends of the Auditorium (FOTA) are Ginny McDaniel, third vice president; Mike Logsdon, president; Jack Beck, vice president; Reiner Magnus, treasurer; B.J. Clarke, secretary; Charles Beavers, director; Shepley Cleaves, immediate past president; Dick Kneiper, director; Allen Bailey, director; Lynn Grimsen, director; Jim Salisbury, director; Wanda Stevens, vice president; Charlie Wetenhall, director.
Guild OfficersNew officers for the Guild of Our Lady Holy Named Society of the Sacred Heart Church were recently installed in ceremonies at the Church. The new officers are Sara Milligan, president; Gloria Roth, vice president; Caroline Casper, secretary; and Margaret Schneider, treasurer.
Men’s groupRecently new officers for the Holy Name Society of the Sacred Heart Church were installed. They are John Schibler, second vice president; Arthur R. Smith, president; Samuel Miller, secretary; Domenick Misiano, vice president; and Hector Bezores, treasurer. Judge John Shannon was guest speaker at the installation.
County students test higher than averageCharlotte County Student Scores are above the national average. It showed on the new 1978 Metropolitan Achievement tests given to 5,800 students in March. This was announced by Gary Small, director of pupil services for Charlotte County schools. All students scored at the national average of five or above. The overall Charlotte students scores show that they are ranking higher than the national average.
