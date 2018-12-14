(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Dec. 14, through Dec. 20, 1978)
Babcock Florida Company
Thomas L. Harbeck has been elected president of Babcock Florida Company, according to Fred D. Babcock. Babcock served 30 years as president of the Pittsburg-based firm. Babcock Florida Company has principal offices in Punta Gorda. They own and manage the 100,000 acre “Crescent Babcock Ranch,” located in Southwestern Florida. Operations include cattle, timber production, farming material resource equipment, wildlife and water management research. Babcock Florida was founded in 1919 by E.V. Babcock, father of Fred D. Babcock.
Federal funds move I-75 closer
With additional funds available, the part of Interstate 75 between Naples and St. Petersburg is expected to be completed within the next 33 months. This is what the Southwest Florida Chamber of Commerce officials yesterday said. Officials from the Chambers of Commerce in Lee, Manatee, Bradenton, Sarasota, Tampa, Naples and Charlotte counties met with Senator Richard Stone and other Tallahassee officials to hear a status report on federal funding. Attending from Charlotte County were I-75 Task Force Chairman Joyce Hindman, County Commissioner Franz Ross and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Director Ted Rabbs. All of the I-75 projects should be under contract by July 1979. This should enhance Charlotte County economy. Construction will bring more money and more jobs. In Charlotte County there are six projects on I-75, at an estimated cost of $56 million with an all right of way acquired at a cost of $7 million.
Wright brothers took to the sky in 1903
On the evening of Dec. 17, 1903, Orville Wright telegraphed his father.
“Success...four flights Thursday morning, all against 21-mile wind, started from level with engine power. Average speed through air 31 miles, longest 57 seconds. Inform Press. Home Christmas.”
Orville and Wilbur changed the course of history that day by making the first powered flight in a heavier-than-air craft. By a flip of the coin, Orville was the first of the brothers to try out the 745-pound “Flyer I,” now known as the “Kitty Hawk” Then they perfected the invention. Their ‘Flyer III,” launched in 1905 and was the first practical airplane. That fully-manoevered craft could remain aloft for more than 10 minutes. Finally the United States government recognized the brothers’ achievements by buying a Wright airplane for $25,000 plus a $5,000 bonus, because it exceeded the specified speed of 40 miles per hour, which was in 1909.
And, who were the Wright brothers? They were the sons of a Methodist minister. Wilbur was born in 1867 and Orville in 1871. They were largely self-educated, in science and engineering. They played, worked and thought together. In 1889 they undertook their first major project – building a printing press from old parts. Not long after they began their tests with gliders, making about a 1,000 glider flights in Kitty Hawk. Neither could “support a wife as well as an airplane.” Wilbur died very young, in 1912; Orville lived until 1948. Three months before Orville’s passing, Air Force Capt. Charles Yeager piloted his rocket-powered airplane to a speed of 670 miles per hour, breaking the sound barrier for the first time, some 42,000 feet above the California desert. Aviation had come a long way from Kitty Hawk.
Think sunshine
Welcome! Glad you joined us. Those might well be the words spoken by native Floridians. Cheers for the friendliness of Floridians. The warmth and sunshine of our state are naturally its obvious assets. There is warmth and sunshine from Floridians to newcomers. The climate and its people shine nicely here to the tourist and newly arrived residents. Leave the ice in the north. Think sunshine!
Trophy winners
St. Charles School captured the trophy of “Outstanding School” in the dramatic Interpretation division of the Forensic competition in Sarasota. Participants included Andrea Piekarz, James Clarke and Linda Scrage. St. Charles won the highest overall score for points in the three-school competition.
Using the courts
The Gilchrist team of the YMCA Tennis C league has been using the City courts of Gilchrist Park for the matches this season. The team members include Jackie Possel, Marie Renson, Mickie Fitzgerald, Helen Allen, Sue Maund, Joy Cardinal, Carol Sessions, Pat Case, Ann Murno, Teresa Opsaha and Nancy Bloender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.