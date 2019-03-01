55 years of service

At the Girl Scout Council annual meeting in January, Martha McKenzie and Kelly Wertenbach each received years-of-service pins. McKenzie has been active in Girl Scouts for 35 years. She followed her daughter from Daisy to Senior as troop leader. She has served as neighborhood manager, master trainer, camp director and cookie coordinator.
When their daughters graduated from high school as senior scouts in 2008, the two leaders developed a Pathway Program starting with a Daisy troop, As the girls moved up, there were eventually four troops at five levels servicing East Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle, Charlotte High, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School and home schooled girls.
Wertenbach received her 20-year service pin at the annual meeting. She has been a co-leader with McKenzie, cookie coordinator, and trainer for all levels of Girl Scouts.
Working together, these ladies have served more than 100 girls and taken them on trips to Kennedy Space Center, Savannah Georgia and on a cruise to Belize and Cozumel, Mexico to study native peoples’ history compared to that of our country’s native Americans. They also took a trip to the national scout chalet in Switzerland.
