The Zonta Club of Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte held its annual Yellow Rose Award luncheon on March 6 at Laishley Crab House. This year’s recipient, Linda Wilson, has served the community in numerous capacities for over 60 years. As a cancer survivor she has helped raise over $100,000 for the Cancer Society relay for Life team, Wilson Warriors. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information on the Zonta Club, email zontapgpg@gmail.com or call Susan Scribner at 941-639-5507.

