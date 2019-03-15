The Zonta Club of Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte held its annual Yellow Rose Award luncheon on March 6 at Laishley Crab House. This year’s recipient, Linda Wilson, has served the community in numerous capacities for over 60 years. As a cancer survivor she has helped raise over $100,000 for the Cancer Society relay for Life team, Wilson Warriors. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information on the Zonta Club, email zontapgpg@gmail.com or call Susan Scribner at 941-639-5507.
Yellow Rose luncheon honors Linda Wilson
- by SHERRI DENNIS PGH Editor
