The Zonta Club of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte will honor longtime community activist Linda Wilson at its annual Yellow Rose luncheon, to be held at 11:30 a.m. March 6 at Laishley Crab House in Punta Gorda.
The Zonta Club will be honoring Wilson during the 100th anniversary of the international organization. Chartered in 1979, the local club seeks to advance the status of women through local projects, including scholarships for students at Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools, along with Charlotte Technical College. The luncheon is a fundraiser to support those scholarships.
The luncheon is traditionally held close to International Women’s Day on March 8.
“Every year, we honor a woman in the county who has held a leadership position and had an impact on the community,” said Judi Wilson, past president on Zonta. She is not related to Linda Wilson. “We are talking an inspirational woman, a community woman.
“It’s not always a leader of something, but someone who has had an impact in service.”
Linda Wilson, a local Realtor, has long been a leader in fundraising for the American Cancer Society through the Punta Gorda Relay for Life. Her Relay team, Wilson Realty Warriors, is well-known in Charlotte County as a successful fundraising group.
Wilson is recovering from a stroke she suffered in January.
“We chose her for a variety of reasons,” Judi Wilson said. “Different members of our club know her. She has been a major fundraiser for the Cancer Society.”
In all, Zonta funds five scholarships: the two high schools; one for a woman returning to the work force and one health science student at the technical college; and one for a GED graduate pursuing a higher education.
The local Zonta Club, celebrating its 40th anniversary,
Was instrumental in the establishment of the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergency (C.A.R.E.)
Is a contributing partner to SW Florida Human Trafficking
Annual contributes to Charlotte County Healthy Start
Supports Girls on the Run program
For more information and membership information, contact Susan Scribner at suescrib@gmail.com.
