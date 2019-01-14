TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received multiple reports related to acute deaths in cattle last week. These deaths are being investigated by both the Division of Agricultural Environmental Services and the Division of Animal Industry. Local law enforcement agencies and veterinarians have also been involved in the ongoing investigation.
While the specific cause has not yet been determined, these deaths may be related to feed. The product in question is Producer’s Pride 20% All Natural Cattle Cube, lot number 8DEC22MUL2, manufactured by Purina Animal Nutrition, and distributed to 40 Tractor Supply Company stores in Florida and Georgia at the following locations: Starke, Fort Pierce, Saint Cloud, Chiefland, Lake Wales, Sebring, Okeechobee, Eustis, Haines City, Newberry, Bradenton, Palatka, Wauchula, Zephyrhills, Deland, Lake City, Orlando, Arcadia, Dunnellon, Fort Myers, Saint Augustine, Live Oak, Jacksonville, Homosassa, Macclenny, Bartow, Perry, Groveland, Gainesville, Cocoa, Osteen, North Fort Myers, Loxahatchee, Crawfordville, Palm Coast, Hudson, Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Riverview, and Kingsland,, Georgia.
Tractor Supply Company has voluntarily removed the product in question from their shelves in all 40 stores. In addition, Purina Animal Nutrition has initiated a voluntary market withdrawal of the affected product. Consumers may discard the product or return it to their retail purchase location for exchange or refund.
Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Tractor Supply previously completed a voluntary “stop sale” and immediately quarantined any remaining product.
Customers may contact Purina Animal Nutrition’s Customer Service at 800-227-8941 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Customers with questions may also contact Tractor Supply’s Customer Solution Center at 877-718-6750 as follows: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
