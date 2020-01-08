Frequent readers and Venice residents are likely familiar with the name of Fred Houdlett Albee, M.D. Much has been written about this figure significant in the history of our town. It was he who sold the land upon which Venice was built to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in 1925. And it was he who turned the old Park View Hotel into the Florida Medical Center. But to do the man justice, for indeed he deserves recognition far beyond the labels of landholder and doctor, we decided to focus on perhaps Dr. Albee’s greatest accomplishment. This would be his contribution to a branch of medicine touching millions of people the world over: his pioneering discoveries and inventions in the science of bone grafting.
To elucidate the complexities of this subject, we enlisted the aid of Dr. Cynthia Maule, a Venice physician. Dr. Maule is a general practitioner with a concierge practice and an interest in Dr. Albee’s work. She spoke with correspondent James Blackburn.
Blackburn: The topic of bone grafting is not, I suspect, one that arises often in conversation. Why should it interest our readers?
Dr. Maule: Because his discoveries gave an immeasurable boon to mankind, and his techniques are so commonly used today that nearly every reader will know someone who has benefited.
Blackburn: Well, before we get into the particulars, tell our readers what this is, basically.
Dr. Maule: Of course. Bone grafting is the transplantation of bone material, whole or in part, from one location to another. The graft may come from another part of the recipient’s body, another person or even an animal. Grafting is such common practice today that people don’t give it much thought. But these techniques have only been with us for a little more than century, and they’re nearly all a result of Albee’s work.
Blackburn: So how did he start?
Dr. Maule: Curiously, it all started with trees. Albee, born in 1876, grew up on a humble farm in Maine. His grandfather was an expert in the grafting of fruit trees and taught the boy. The young Albee was also mechanically inclined and had an interest in the operation of saws. When only 9 he invented a water-operated circular saw that was used to trim the farm’s rutabagas.
Blackburn: Ha ha! You’re joking. But how does that relate to bone grafting?
Dr. Maule: You’ll see. As I was saying, the boy was exceptionally clever and industrious. His family had no money, but he excelled in studies, won scholarships and worked his way through Bowdoin College and then Harvard Medical School, receiving his M.D. in 1903. He interned at Massachusetts General before going to NYU’s Medical School as an orthopedic surgeon. There he began using his knowledge of tree grafting to guide him in his experiments with dogs and sheep. His breakthrough came when he successfully grafted a bone from the leg of a dog to its spine.
Blackburn: But why would that be important? A leg to the backbone?
Dr. Maule: Because, James, a century ago people suffered terribly from spinal problems for which there was no surgical correction. Orthopedics used to be a “strap-and-buckle” approach to such maladies. Sufferers were forced to wear cumbersome and uncomfortable mechanical braces meant to correct spinal deformities such as scoliosis, vertebral fractures and tuberculosis.
Blackburn: What? Tuberculosis is a lung disease.
Dr. Maule: Not just. Tuberculosis of the spine, or Pott’s disease, was not uncommon and terribly debilitating. Some of these mechanical attempts to correct spinal curvature made things worse, leading to “corkscrew spine” where the column twists. I’ve seen old X-rays, and it’s distressing. Albee refined his techniques and in 1911 he performed the first graft of a strip of tibia, the shin bone, to the spine of a person suffering from Pott’s disease. It was a watershed in the science of orthopedic surgery.
Blackburn: But how is that possible? The person couldn’t bend.
Dr. Maule: This is where his interest in saws came to serve. He invented a device now called the “Albee bone mill.” It resembles a Dremel drill, but the bit has twin circular blades that allow the surgeon to cut a precise slice from a long bone like the tibia. Albee then took this firm but flexible bone slice and attached it to several vertebrae. The vertebrae could flex, but resistance from this tibial “splint”, over time, straightened the spine.
Blackburn: Amazing. So this is why he’s so famous in medicine?
Dr. Maule: This was just the beginning. I’m sure your readers are aware of the awful stories of amputations during our Civil War. Unfortunately, throughout history this practice offered the victim of a severe limb fracture the best chance of avoiding a lethal infection. But with Dr. Albee’s discoveries in grafting technique, limbs could be saved that heretofore would have been lost. It is said thousands of World War I soldiers were saved the trauma of amputations due to Albee. This included not just our doughboys, but French, English and German boys, too. Albee traveled extensively in Europe to share his discoveries. It is said he personally operated on more than 2,000 veterans.
Blackburn: Wow. So I guess in the field of medicine he is well known. Had you yourself heard of him before coming to Venice?
Dr. Maule: Oh, of course. As a matter of fact, our paths crossed, in a manner of speaking. While working on my master’s degree, I had the good fortune to meet and spend time with the noted cell biologist Dr. Betty Hay. Dr. Hay was the first female M.D. tenured at Harvard and a preeminent researcher in limb regeneration. Her work built on Albee’s discoveries with the regeneration of bone. I had the opportunity to utilize the electron microscope to see at the intracellular level what Albee had anticipated decades earlier. In fact, the research of Albee and Hay on cell “differentiation”, we call it, lay the groundwork for today’s research into stem cells. And I’m sure you’ve heard of these.
Blackburn: Why, yes. I had no idea. I know there’s a great deal of interest there and hope that this research will lead to cures for some of our worst maladies, like spinal cord damage.
Dr. Maule: That’s right. And we have Dr. Albee, Dr. Hay and their colleagues to thank. Whenever I’m at a conference and mention I live in Venice, invariably the name of Fred Albee will come up. I’m proud to have investigated his discoveries, and I employ what I learned in my practice here in Venice. And so my patients today benefit from what Dr. Albee did a century ago.
Dr. Cynthia Maule may be reached at 941-484-1444 or csmaule@yahoo.com. James Blackburn may be reached at gringoviajero@hotmail.com
