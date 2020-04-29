Out of a job, artist Carroll Swayze is doing anything she can to continue paying her bills.
The Englewood resident is well known throughout the area for her oils, watercolors, acrylics and metal oceanscapes.
She also directs and produces three invitational art festivals in the Englewood and Boca Grande each year, hand picking a select group of original artists to gather and exhibit and sell their work. She has developed an annual Kids Art Adventure Camp at her studio, where she also teaches art to home-schooled children and hosts adult art classes.
All that stopped when the COVID-19 virus shut down non-essential Florida businesses in March. With statewide safer-in-place orders in effect, Swayze, 64, can’t travel to other areas for art shows or teach classes.
“I panicked when all my shows cancelled and I was out of a job,” she said. “Every one of my shows is cancelled for the foreseeable future, and truthfully I have no idea how this will play out.
“For me and every self-employed artist and musician — along with every gig worker, waitresses, bartenders, hairdressers — this is a catastrophe. We are all out of work for the foreseeable future, with no chance of any income. This is also true of most small businesses including restaurants and bars and any business that caters to the public. I’ll be fine, but I worry about everyone else out there.”
Don’t count Swayze out just yet.
Looking for a way to sell her art, Swayze researched companies that could turn her paintings into jigsaw puzzles.
She found one, and has created puzzles of an angelfish, a big dolphin and turtle swimming over a busy reef full of creatures.
“I found (a company) that was having a sale and sent my email list out and put it on Facebook,” she said. “I took orders for about six days until the sale ended. Then that was it. I made myself a paycheck while I wait for some kind of unemployment/SBA Loan/PPP loan/EIDL grant/Stimulus check comes through, because I’m virtually penniless. It’s terrifying.”
The puzzles were priced at $45 to $75 each.
As an artist, Swayze leads a fairly solitary work life spending countless hours alone creating art in her studio at 2373 Donovan Road, in Englewood. She sells paintings, ceramics, hand-painted wine glasses and more.
“Everything is the same here in the forest as it was a month ago, as long as I don’t go through the gate and as long as I don’t turn on the news,” she said. “I love it and luckily I have enough supplies to keep working for now so I could hide and pretend everything is fine for a while, but the whole world has changed drastically for everyone and it’s hard not to notice.
Swayze spent the last eight months creating a whole new body of work.
“I put every dime I had into it to get it ready for the best lineup of shows I have ever had in my life,” she said. “The work is awesome and I’m very proud of it. I was so excited, ready to hit the road, see what people thought and hopefully sell that artwork and send it to new homes across the country, only to have every show cancel and put me out of business.”
Despite suffering stress and occasional bouts of negativity because she misses her friends, Swayze said she will draw every day of the lock-down.
“That gives me purpose,” she said. “I have lots of new ideas and thanks to sculptor Sandy Cline I also have a brand new website full of great work for sale to check out.”
For years, Swayze helped Englewood artists. She was on the steering committee, which saved, restored and created The Hermitage Artists Retreat, an international artist’s retreat connected to the Greenfield Foundation, in what was her mother’s old house on the beach.
Swayze was also on the board of directors of the Englewood Art Center and helped raised money to expand the community art centers, now operated by the Ringling School of Art & Design.
“I teach an adult fun art class for beginners where we experiment with many different medias in the hope of finding one that feels good to my students, so they will continue to create art,” Swayze said. “I cannot do that online because that’s not fair to my students. I sponsor many programs in the schools and in my studio to help keep original art alive. I am honored to have a scholarship named for me in our local high school, Lemon Bay High, sponsored by our Rotary Club.”
Swayze’s suggestion is for anyone who has a little extra money and is feeling charitable to remember there are a lot of people in trouble right now.
“If you have a favorite musician or artist or bartender or server or restaurant owner, they probably could use a little help,” she said. “Maybe buy a CD or a piece of art, order some take out food, tip generously or if you can, pay someone’s mortgage anonymously.”
Swayze also published two coloring books at $20 each with her drawings on them.
For more information on Swayze’s art, visit www.carrollswayze.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.