It was early August and the fans and players had Jared Forma’s Stone Crab house rocking.
If Forma, the Charlotte Stone Crabs general manager, was inclined to do some high-fiving, it’s understandable. He was watching another year of attendance success shaping up for a baseball franchise that again looked to be punching above its weight class, drawing crowds close to the likes of the Fort Myers Miracle, but from a fan base a half-million people smaller.
And the standings looked good as well, with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Single A Advanced minor league club improving significantly on the first half of the season in which it won one more games than it lost.
The season’s close in early September confirmed the expectations of Forma. The Stone Crabs ended the second half with 40 wins and 29 losses en route to a final record of 74-62, 2.5 games behind South Division winner the Palm Beach Cardinals.
The Miracle? The farm club for the Minnesota Twins finished nine games back in the South Division.
Like any baseball front office person, Forma wants to get the “Ws”. But as a minor league exec, fans in seats matter most to him. And 2018’s attendance total of 104,193, for an average of 1,654 a game, is not a bad place to be at season’s end, says Forma, a veteran of the minor leagues who took over as GM for the Charlotte club in 2013.
Coming within 195 fans a game from matching the Fort Myers Miracle was especially gratifying for owner Lou Schwechiheimer, a former Boston Red Sox exec, and Stone Crabs’ staff, he adds.
The Stone Crabs are one of only four Florida State League clubs owned privately and not by a Major League parent. They draw from an approximately 40-mile radius of Charlotte Sports Park.
The 82-acre complex is also the spring training complex of the parent Tampa Bay Rays. All baseball decisions are up to the Rays. Everything else is Forma’s job.
Getting a steady flow of fans into Sports Park, Forma says, took a mix of strong community involvement and promotions, with the most popular one the past season likely being Community Free Sundays by which fans got free parking and admission courtesy of King Plastics Corp. of North Port.
The best minor league clubs, Forma says, “deliver on a great show night after night.”
The abundance of top baseball talent that’s passed through Sports Park has helped the show, and will in the years ahead, he says.
Forma emphasizes his job “is everything but the baseball,” but adds he’s seen and heard enough to say the core group of players “just arriving at Tropicana Field or who will be there in a year or two” promise a bright future for Tampa Bay baseball. “I would be surprised if they are not in the playoffs in two or three years,” he says.
When Forma took over in 2013, he became the Charlotte team’s third GM in 18 months.
Since then, he has had only one year – 2016 – of season attendance under 100,000 (2013, 107,995; 2014, 118,430; 2015, 105,965; 2016, 95,588; 2017, 120,685.
The crowd draws are especially noteworthy in that they come from a demographic mix of young adults, families and a 65-and-over population that is among the nation’s largest by percentage.
With the 2018 season over, Forma recently took a break to talk about the Stone Crabs, the parent Tampa Bay Rays, the support of Charlotte County fans, and the unforgettable Cowboy Monkey Rodeo Night he gave fans as GM of the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks back in the day.
Q: Has attendance success the past several years cemented a place for the Stone Crabs in the 12-team Florida State League’s upper echelon of successful franchises?
A: I might be biased. I’d like to think so. We’re fourth in attendance in this league every year. Credit for that goes directly to my staff.
Finishing close to the Fort Myers of the world in one of the smallest markets in a Florida State League … is a direct result of how hard we as an organization have worked to be a good community partner.
Q: Do you agree with other minor league club executives that successful promotions and savvy marketing count far more than success on the field in drawing fans?
A: I totally agree with that. There are many more things to draw fans than players on the field. Most general managers agree that if fans leave the stadium not knowing the score of the game, you did a great job providing them an affordable fun night out.
Q: How many former Stone Crabs have been elevated to the Rays in recent seasons?
A: It is roughly 12 to 15 on the current Major League roster, but these are educated guesses. Some of the names are Willy Adames (infielder), Jake Bauers (infielder), Blake Snell (pitcher), Jake Faria (pitcher), Brandon Lowe (infielder), Hunter Wood (pitcher), Ryne Stanek (pitcher) and Nick Ciuffo (catcher).
Q: What do the Stone Crabs look forward to next year, including newly drafted or acquired players or new coaches we might see next season?
A: We’ll usually learn who our coaching staff will be for 2019 in January sometime and then be assigned our players by the end of March. The one thing we know with being a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate is that we are going to have some young, really fun and talented players.
Q: You said everyone on staff pulls the tarp and puts it back on after each home game. Does that include you and your top assistant Jeff Cook?
A: Yes! Myself and Jeff Cook always pull tarp. We are a small staff, so it is all-hands on deck for 70 to 100 tarp pulls we do each season.
Q: How did you persuade King Plastic Corp. to sponsor the “Community Free Sundays”?
A: The credit first and foremost goes to King Plastic Corp. It’s a tremendous organization that believes in partnering. When Jeff Cook proposed it, they were all-in right away. We hope it is going to be back in 2019.
Q: What shape will Thirsty Thursday take?
A: We don’t know what we’ll have planned for 2019.
Q: How are the promotional plans made?
A: A lot of brain storming with the staff; a lot of throwing ideas against the wall and seeing what sticks.
What I tell the staff is “don’t be afraid to fail.” All of the good ideas come from them. We want to try anything.
Q: What was your memorable promotion?
A: Cowboy Monkey Rodeo Night (a monkey riding a dog and herding sheep). It became one of the most popular promotions in sports. I was part of the team (The Wilmington Blue Rocks) that created it.
What may be a good promotion one year may not be very good another year.
Q: What is the top-selling food item at Sports Park?
A: I’d say the Philly cheese steak. Ninety percent of our food is cooked right here right in front of your eyes.
Q: Do you see any synergies with the Atlanta Braves Single A club that will call North Port home in 2020?
A: It is exciting. A lot of people think I’m nuts when I say that.
Anytime you are building the game of baseball and growing businesses in our community, it is great for the whole area. We both can grow our business while growing the game of baseball.
Q: What should fans look for in 2019?
A: We as a front office staff are already working hard to plan an unbelievable promotional schedule, and have some really attractive ticket offers for our great fans.
Q: What teams will we see in the World Series?
A: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros.
