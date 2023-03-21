FDACS staff stated Friday the likelihood of the snail spreading to other counties is "not very high."
"With the quarantine in place, we feel confident about mitigating the possibility of movement," FDACS spokeswoman Jessica Kelleher wrote in an email.
The quarantine area covers a roughly 3-mile long stretch of Palm Beach Boulevard/State Road 80, along the shore of the Caloosahatchee River.
Per the quarantine, it is now against the law to move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, or building materials out of the zone without a compliance agreement with FDACS.
It is also unlawful to take the land snails out without an agreement as well.
Those same materials also require an agreement to be transported within or through the quarantine zone.
A small area within the quarantine area is also being treated with metaldehyde, a pesticide that dehydrates and ultimately kills slugs and snails.
"Property owners inside the treatment area will be notified in person or by posted notice at least 24 hours in advance of the planned pesticide treatment," the FDCAS website states.
FDACS noted the exact cause of how the snail appeared in Lee County is still being investigated. Officials said the illegal pet trade is a "possibility."
The giant African land snail is named and noted for its size, growing to approximately 8 inches long and 5 inches wide in adulthood. Another marker of the creature is its brownish shell with darker brown brown stripes.
Anyone who encounters a land snail is advised to avoid touching it without gloves. It is also recommended to thoroughly wash produce in affected areas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.