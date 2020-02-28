What’s going on with the coronavirus in Florida?
The Sun reached out to the local health departments and was referred to the state health department to answer questions about preparation for any coronavirus cases in Florida.
1. Have there been any reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida?
“No,” state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said, “in terms of what is known, let me say, at the onset, that there are no cases of novel coronavirus, now called COVID-19, in Florida. This is a rapidly emerging situation that we are carefully following.”
2. Does the local health department work closely with the CDC regarding this virus? If so in what way?
“The Department has been fully engaged from the very beginning of this outbreak and has been monitoring the situation since early January. We have an Incident Management Team in place. We are working lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control, receiving multiple updates on a daily basis. More than several hundred members of the department are engaged in this response. This includes members in our central offices and our 67 county health departments. Our fully integrated county health department system allows us to respond quickly and accurately.”
3. If the someone tests positive or has the virus locally, is the health department required to report any cases to the community or just to the CDC?
“The goal of this public health response is containment of the virus and to stop person to person transmission. We hope to have lab testing soon in the state of Florida. CDC issued kits that were received at each of our three main laboratories, Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami, but, due to a problem with one of the reagents, the kits are being remanufactured and will be reissued. We will notify the public and the health care community when we are doing testing in our state.
“If there is a confirmed case, it will absolutely be reported to the public. Per Florida statute, patient confidentiality is strictly upheld, and it is very highly valued by the state.”
4. Hand washing is important as is washing surfaces. Is there anything else people should do to help prevent the flu or the virus?
“It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu or the coronavirus. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office. You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoiding touching your face. Put the flu vaccine between you and the disease this year by receiving your vaccination today.”
5. What are the symptoms of the flu?
A. Body aches and pains, cough and chest discomfort which may become severe,, early and significant exhaustion, fatigue and weakness that may last up to 2–3 weeks, headache, high fever (102-104 degrees F) for 3 to 4 days and occasional stuffy nose, sneezing and sore throat.
6. What are symptoms of the coronavirus?
Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
7. What is the Florida Department of Health doing to address COVID-19?
“The Florida Department of Health is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illness that may be COVID-19. Epidemiologists will follow up on any suspected cases that meet criteria for COVID-19 to arrange for testing when needed and monitor contacts of any confirmed cases, if they occur. Epidemiologic consultation is available 24/7 through the county health departments and Bureau of Epidemiology at 850-245-4401.The Florida Department of Health will communicate regularly with the public and health care providers with updates on COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
8. How does the virus spread?
This virus probably originally emerged from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person. At this time, it is unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo or crown-like (corona) appearance when viewed under a microscope. These viruses are a common cause of mild to moderate upper respiratory illness in humans and are associated with respiratory, gastrointestinal, liver and neurologic disease in animals.”
9. If coronaviruses usually causes mild illness in humans, how could this new coronavirus be responsible for a potentially life-threatening disease such as COVID-19?
“There is not enough information about the new virus to determine the full range of illness that it might cause. Coronaviruses have occasionally been linked to pneumonia in humans, especially people with weakened immune systems. The viruses also can cause severe disease in animals, including cats, dogs, pigs, mice, and birds.”
10. Where can the public access up-to-date information on this virus?
A. “The best resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 is the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage, www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/index.html.
