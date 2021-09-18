Questions remain in Gabby Petito disappearance

NORTH PORT — More than two weeks after their last contact with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, her family is doing whatever they can to try to locate her.
Her parents and stepparents have called and texted her boyfriend’s parents; issued statements through their attorney begging for information and gone on national television nearly demanding communication.
While the North Port community wonders “Where’s Gabby?” the person of interest who police believe may have the answer, is silent.
And as of Friday night, police didn’t know where he was. When they arrived at his North Port home to question him, he wasn’t there.
Gabby Petito, 22, was on an extended road trip during the summer and fall with her longtime boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, that took them from their North Port home to New York — then out west, traveling to national parks in Colorado and Utah.
Gabby Petito’s family said their last known communication with her was an Aug. 25 text message. They believe someone else sent an Aug. 30 text message.
ON THE AIR
Her family took to the airwaves Thursday and Friday to get attention to their missing daughter.
Her father, Joe Petito, was asked about what sort of outreach the family has had with Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and former fiance, Brian Laundrie.
“The outreach is I think 350 million-plus people asking ‘Where’s Gabby?’” Joe Petito said on the Hannity show on Fox News. “So, in all honesty, we’re all trying to find the answer — and the only person who knows it is sitting in their house over there. And you can’t have a more frustrating situation.”
Laundrie was with Gabby Petito and returned Sept. 1 to his parent’s North Port home in her van — without her. He has not spoken publicly — or to police — about the situation.
“Everyone is sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who is supposed to care about her the most,” Joe Petito added.
Petito and Laundrie had been engaged at one point and reportedly had called it off but were still a couple.
The pressure is on Laundrie’s family — who thus far have mainly remained quiet.
However, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, told “Good Morning America” on Friday she is hoping for the best.
“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie said on the news show. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found, and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”
Gabby’s family took the Laundrie family to task for their silence.
“We’re asking everybody to just keep looking — because obviously the three people who live in that house just don’t care,” Joe Petito said on the Hannity program. “They can put out whatever statement they want to put out, but at the end of the day, they do not care … It’s as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be.”
OUT WEST
Before leaving for their trip, Laundrie worked at an organic juice bar and Petito called herself a nutritionist.
The couple, who lived for two years in North Port with Laundrie’s parents, went north to New York for a celebration and then headed west — toward national parks for the most part. They had been living in their van during the trip.
Among their known stops were Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Kansas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah; and Grand Teton National Park in Grand Teton, Wyoming.
An incident during the travels was documented by authorities. The couple was pulled over after an incident in Moab, Utah — leading to an hour-long video released by the Moab Police from an officer’s body camera.
The video shows an at-times distraught Gabby talking about frustration and she and Laundrie going through some personal issues. She admitted to scratching him but said it was not in an attempt to hurt him.
No criminal charges were made in that incident; the couple was told to sleep separately the night of Aug. 12.
They were documenting their trip online and were called “influencers” in the world of social media. The had Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify pages where they collected several thousand viewers.
QUESTIONS
Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said they don’t believe the last text message they received from Gabby was actually from her. In it, it states that the couple is in Yosemite and that text messages would be tough because of the area.
It was received on Aug. 30.
“You do the math,” Nichole Schmidt said Friday. “We know that she didn’t send it because he was home Sept. 1. They never went to Yosemite; they never had plans to go to Yosemite — so it’s obvious.”
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor wondered about that as well during a short news conference Friday afternoon, noting driving from Yosemite to North Port in a day on one tank of gas was clearly unlikely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.