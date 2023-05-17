Questions to ask if a family member lives in an assisted living facility TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE May 17, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Families often are concerned about relatives residing in assisted living facilities and nursing homes during hurricane season. TNS PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here are some questions to ask if you have a family member who resides in an assisted living facility or nursing home in an area where a storm may hit.1. Does the facility have a currently approved Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan? (If yes, ask to see a copy of the approval letter. If no, ask why, as it is required.)2. Do you maintain a minimum 72-hour supply of food, water, medications, etc. for each resident? 3. Do you have an emergency generator? (If yes, to what does it supply power during a blackout?)4. Can my family member be released to me for the purpose of evacuation?5 If my family member evacuates with me, who do I contact to determine when the facility is open and operating?6. Under what circumstances would my family member be evacuated by the facility?7. Who will notify me of the impending evacuation of my family member?8. Whom should I call to receive current information on my family member?9. What facilities might my family member be evacuated to? Where are they located?10. Who will notify me that my family member is returning to this facility?Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricanes Assisted Living Nursing Homes Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
