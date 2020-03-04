VENICE - Members of the Venice Area Garden Club know organization, planning, communication and fun are the requirements to the success of its Home and Garden Tour.
A meet and greet party gave homeowners and volunteers a chance to get excited about one of the most popular annual events in Venice.
This year’s tour includes five homes and a butterfly garden. The 31st annual tour takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 13-14.
Tickets are on sale at the homes. Visit veniceareagardenclub.com about tickets and homes. Free trolleys will be available at the parking lot corner of Harbor Drive and Manatee Court.
The home at 632 Cadiz will offer the garden/plant sale and raffle prizes. The basket raffle takes place at 428 Bayshore and free water donated by Doctors Hospital at the home at 123 E. Venice Ave.
Quilting by the Gulf
On Friday and Saturday, enjoy a weekend of quilts presented by the Venice Area’s Quilter’s Guild.
This biannual quilt show features the work of artists who developed a passion for quilting from families and store owners like Deborah Iverson of Deborah’s Quilt Basket on Venice Ave.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. It includes a boutique, raffle quilt, food and a merchant mall.
