It's not a job and no sewing skills are needed, just a willingness to help others and to share Christian fellowship.
That's the message members of the Christ Lutheran Church Comfort Quilters group explain to those interested in joining the club.
"You don't have to be a member of Christ Lutheran Church to be in the group," said longtime member Carol Rice. "We get together, talk, fellowship and make quilts and prayer shawls. We have a really good time."
Club members work tirelessly to send batches of quilts to the Lutheran World Relief program. The colorful 60-by-80-inch quilts are delivered to families in villages in war-torn countries. On average, 300,000 relief mission quilts are given worldwide annually.
The quilt group meets monthly from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Some members travel from Venice and Port Charlotte to quilt with the group. Others travel much further.
"I'm not a permanent resident yet," said retired 38-year teacher Linda Strychowski, who sends down squares from her Pennsylvania home. "During the pandemic, I asked for anyone who had fabric to drop it off on my porch. I sewed them and sent them down to the church for the quilters. I have been quilting for 37 years. I started when I was pregnant with my daughter."
Rice said while the majority of the quilts are shipped out of the country, some stay in the community.
"A couple of years ago, we helped a homeless couple who had a mailbox at the church," she said. "We let them pick out their own quilts during the cold. We helped a woman whose home burned off of Artists Avenue.
"The shawls are blessed by the congregation," Rice said. "Each has a prayer written by a member Dorothy Gramstad. We will give them away to people in need. We can always use more knitters, too."
Rice said there's an ongoing need for yarn to make shawls.
Thanks to the late Betty Rice, Carol's mother-in-law, and Blanche Erickson, both wanted their quilting fabric donated after they died. The group has many different styles of fabric. Members use an area of the fellowship hall for storing the materials, the completed quilts and prayer shawls.
Jeanne Stiffler drives from Port Charlotte to quilt with her friends in the group.
"I'm one of the newer quilters to the group — February will be two years for me," she said. "You don't have to go to the church to be a part of the quilting group. It's a really great group. I love it here."
For more information about the club, email office@christlutheranfleng.org or call 941-447-1989.
