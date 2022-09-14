BRADENTON — A two-year-long wave of pent-up demand has propelled Bradenton’s iconic Linger Lodge Restaurant into its biggest preseason ever.
For the past three years, reconstruction of the surrounding Linger Lodge RV Park had kept the restaurant closed well past a pandemic hiatus. The RV resort, now taking reservations, has grown from 100 to 134 lots, with a brand-new clubhouse and pool.
New Linger Lodge Restaurant owner Rita Lewis has managed the front and back of the house for a decade.
“We’re as busy as winter here,” Lewis said. “I’ve had to hire 10 or 15 new people, like winter staffing. It’s wicked awesome. I feel so loved. It’s like a big family reunion, people hugging me, hugging each other.”
Despite the recent loss of Jeff, her husband of 47 years, Rita held fast to grand reopening plans.
“My husband and I, this was our dream,” she said. “Now I’m doing it myself, me and my staff that loves the Lodge as much as I do.”
Google still tags the place as a “quirky riverside joint,” but Rita calls it “magical.”
Launched in 1965 on the site of a then-20-year-old campground nestled in a bend of the Braden River, the restaurant and RV resort became well known for their Old Florida charm.
When retired veterinarian Frank Gamsky acquired the property in 1968, the eatery gradually assumed the unique swampland personality that would put it on Forbes’ “Most Unusual Restaurants in the World” and Al Roker’s “Top 5 Weirdest Restaurants in America.”
An animal lover and amateur taxidermist, Gamsky made a practice of preserving road kill, wildlife, even a rattlesnake that had put him in the hospital, and decorated the dining room with it all, in various natural and anthropomorphic poses.
During the restaurant’s 2016 renovation, Gamsky’s aging creations — among them a basketball-playing squirrel and franken-animals like the Jackalope and Blue-Billed Ortholock — were dusted off and lovingly housed in glassed-in room dividers worthy of a natural history museum.
Preservation of both critters and tradition means everything here.
Stuffed snakes spelling out the restaurant’s name still hang on the wall. The bar still sports a gatorskin rail.
The 180-seat restaurant now has the gleaming plank floors and rustic beams of an upscale camp lodge, but with green-gingham plastic tablecloths like those in photographs from Gamsky’s day.
The menu still includes backcountry favorites like alligator chowder, frog legs, alligator bites, fried green tomatoes and catfish, but also offers pasta plates, seafood étouffée, fresh Florida grouper and gluten-free options on request.
Old-school wood-smoked meats were Jeff Lewis’ specialty and hard to replicate. But, Rita says, “Our new chef is learning how to smoke.”
And, if you ask nicely, you can still have the secret menu.
When a straight-faced server hands you the Road Kill Menu, with dishes like Flat Cat, Chunk of Skunk, and “meat so fresh you can still see the tire tracks,” you know you’re home.
You’re at Linger Lodge, where the daily special might just be anything that once walked or crawled — perfect for pairing with Rita’s crafted cocktails Grateful Dead, Swamp Water, Linger Lizard and Snake Bite.
Frank Gamsky, now 92, still lives four houses down and wasted no time stopping in for dinner.
“He’s my sidekick,” said Rita. “He always said I picked up where he left off.”
Linger Lodge Restaurant($$, 0), 941-755-2757, 7205 85th St. Court E., Bradenton, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. First come, first served.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.