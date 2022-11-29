Supporters of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen rallied Tuesday evening outside the district's office in Sarasota. Asplen's job was on the agenda for a new makeup of the School Board.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SARASOTA - A large crowd rallied in support of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen on Tuesday evening as a meeting decided his fate.
Support Our Schools founder Lisa Schurr said the organization has been inundated with phone calls and emails. Many are expressing "buyer's remorse" about the new makeup of the Sarasota County School Board, she said.
Social studies teacher Gail Forman has been with the district for 16 years.
"We're destroying our district," Forman said. "We're going to ruin public education ... the new board members are trying to bully and intimidate us into believing they have our backs. This is appalling for our students to observe."
Parent Jennifer Bowles said she has three children in Sarasota County Schools.
"Public education is so necessary for our society," she said. "Not everybody can afford to go to private schools."
She said she wants her children to learn and understand U.S. history, but that's not all they are hearing now.
"My daughter overhears teachers talking at school -- talking about quitting ... I think Superintendent Aspen has done a great job, and this is very unfair."
Mary Ginley is a retired teacher at Cranberry Elementary in North Port.
"Our children need a strong education," Ginley said. "I think this board is going to remove books. It's not going to be a safe place for teachers or kids ... it's terrifying.
Nora Mitchell is a senior at Booker High school. She said the board should put students first.
"They are using their positions to politicize the school district," Mitchell said. "It's a political power play."
Sarasota County resident Arthur Wasserman has been following the new School Board.
"They're seemingly uninformed on their move to displace the superintendent without any true reason to do so. It's thoroughly despicable," he said. "The eyes of our nation are on Sarasota County Schools right now."
Derek Rich is a government and economics teacher at Sarasota High School and was born in Sarasota County, attending Sarasota County Schools throughout his school years.
"My public school education gave me my shot at the American dream," he said. "I teach here now and our school system is very personal to me. Political agenda is being put above children and it's incredibly upsetting."
