“A kind and compassionate act is often its own reward.” — William John Bennett
Nov. 13th is recognized as World Kindness Day. Brooke Jones, vice president of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, says, “World Kindness Day is a great day to begin building a new routine which means including intentional moments of kindness.”
How can you celebrate World Kindness Day? RandomActsOfKindness.org has a few ideas to help you get started.
One of the website’s many suggestions is to share a compliment with a coworker or a friend. In “How Full is Your Bucket” by Tom Rath, the author talks about both professional and personal interactions that you experience everyday. Mr. Rath explains that “Each of us has an invisible bucket.” We ‘fill’ each others buckets with positive interactions. We also have a ‘dipper.’ We can use our dipper to either ‘fill’ others buckets or ‘dip’ into someones bucket and take from them. Filling someone’s bucket would mean you are kind to them without expecting anything in return. Dipping into another’s bucket means you are unkind or are doing acts for all the wrong reasons.
The book is a short read, only about 80 pages long, and would be a good read for someone who wanted to fill more buckets than they’ve been emptying.
Another suggestion given by Random Acts of Kindness is to treat someone to a cup of coffee. As someone who has been on the receiving end of paying it forward in the Starbucks line, I can attest to this. I believe that kindness does not always have to have a cost attached to it, though.
Holding the door for a stranger, giving a random person on the street a smile, helping someone carry groceries to their car, or letting someone merge in your lane are all examples of treating someone. These acts may change a person’s whole day and they will cost you nothing but a few seconds of your time.
In the children’s book “It’s Cooler, Mrs. Ruler” by Margery Cuyler, the pupils in Mrs. Rulers’ rowdy class are taught acts of kindness and learn some very valuable lessons. The children learn that the more helpful deeds they perform the better the people around them feel, as well as themselves.
At the end of the book, there are two pages of suggestions for children who would love to participate but don’t know where to start. As Mrs. Ruler says, “All it takes is one simple act — one act of kindness that will make the world a better place.”
These books, and plenty more available at your local library, will help you navigate your way through World Kindness Day. There are also resources on RandomActsofKindness.org to help start your journey to making kindness an everyday routine, not just an option.
You never know what a stranger is ever going through, and being kind to others can affect you in an even bigger way than you ever did them.
