TAMPA — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory Sunday night.
Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good.
Joel Embiid, coming off a 50-point game against Chicago on Friday night, had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their fourth consecutive road game. Embiid made only six of 20 shots from the field, and the Sixers went 5 for 21 in the fourth quarter.
MAGIC 105, PISTONS 96
ORLANDO — Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 105-96 on Sunday night.
The Magic have won three in a row, their longest winning streak since opening the season 4-0. The Magic and Pistons play again in Orlando on Tuesday night.
“What I’m seeing is that we’re starting the game well and we finished it well, so there are a lot of positives,” said Fournier, who suffered a mild ankle sprain late in the game. “We had one or two stretches where we weren’t as good on defense and not executing, but we kept fighting and got the (win).”
HAWKS 123, NUGGETS 115
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 123-115 on Sunday night.
The Hawks had lost five of six and eight of 10. The Nuggets have lost six of seven on the road.
Jamal Murray, coming off a career-high 50 points Friday at Cleveland, led Denver with 30. Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and Monte Morris each scored 15.
THUNDER 117, CAVALIERS 101
CLEVELAND — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Cleveland 117-101 on Sunday night, handing the Cavaliers their 10th consecutive loss.
Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points off the bench for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game road losing streak and three-game overall skid.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging career highs of 22.6 points and 6.5 assists in his third season. Western Conference coaches will vote for the All-Star Game reserves Monday.
KNICKS 103, TIMBERWOLVES 99
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-99 on Sunday night, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached.
Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter.
PELICANS 120, CELTICS 115
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson took what they hope will be meaningful steps in turning the New Orleans Pelicans’ season around, combining decisively to produce pivotal plays during a memorable comeback.
Ingram highlighted a 33-point performance by hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime, and New Orleans held on for 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter.
