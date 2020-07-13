VENICE — JT, an adult, male loggerhead sea turtle, returned to his home in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday to a wave of applause from beachgoers and a turtle rescue team
But as JT swam off into the warm waters off Caspersen Beach south of Venice, scientists were already tracking his movements, and you can too. Mote Marine scientists placed a satellite tag on his shell.
Loggerhead males are rarely seen on land once they take to the ocean as hatchlings. But JT was found entangled and distressed in a crab trap more than two months ago.
A line from the trap was embedded in the turtle's neck and wrapped around its front flippers.
Mote's team rescued JT from his entanglement and brought him to Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota, with assistance from the Sarasota Police Department.
The loggerhead quickly began eating and was put on an antibiotic for his wounds. JT gained 66 pounds over his recovery period. He weighed 315 pounds when released Monday.
But before that, the loggerhead was outfitted with a satellite tag by Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program, for tracking purposes.
JT was a good candidate for a satellite tag due to his size. He is at least 30 years old, Mote scientists said, and can live to be 80.
Scientists hope to learn more about the behavior of males, their habitat, home range and migratory pathways in the Gulf of Mexico from JT.
Male sea turtles do not return to land after they leave the beach as hatchlings, unless they are injured or sick, making their study elusive. Females, however, do come back to lay clutches of eggs that they bury on beaches. The females then return to the sea, leaving it up to their hatchlings to emerge from their eggs and nests, and find their way into the surf on their own.
If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report it to Mote’s Stranding Program hotline at 941-988-0212, or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922.
You can follow JT's track at www.mote.org/seaturtletracking.
