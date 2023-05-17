NEW YORK — Despite a relatively quiet night at the plate, including a season-high 17 strikeouts, the Rays took a three-run lead into the ninth inning Wednesday night.
Reliever Jason Adam let it get away, giving up a three-run, tying home run with two outs.
Then the Rays took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th.
And reliever Pete Fairbanks gave that away, too, as the Rays lost 8-7.
Fairbanks, pitching for the first time since coming off the injured list, and with temperatures in the mid-50s, allowed a leadoff single to Jeff McNeil, putting two on (Brandon Nimmo started the inning at second base). One out later, Fairbanks allowed a three-run homer to Tampa product Pete Alonso, his fourth walkoff homer.
The Rays took the lead in the 10th when Harold Ramirez singled through a drawn-in infield to score Taylor Walls with the go-ahead run. Josh Lowe then singled to right with two outs to score Ramirez with another.
Adam had a rough go in the ninth. He walked leadoff man Daniel Vogelbach, then hit Starling Marte with a pitch. After getting two outs, Adam gave up a three-run, game-tying homer to catcher Francisco Alvarez.
The Rays built their lead incrementally.
They got one run in the fourth, on back-to-back doubles by Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes. They got another in the seventh on a solo homer by Jose Siri, who earlier made an impressive running catch in left-centerfield.
After Ryan Thompson allowed a two-run, tying homer in the seventh to just-called-up rookie Mark Vientos, the Rays took the lead right back.
Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk from veteran reliever Adam Ottavino and stole second. Lowe then blasted a homer over the rightfield fence, his eighth of the season but first since April 27. Lowe went through an extended slump, including an 0-for-25 stretch that ended Saturday, but manager Kevin Cash said the Rays would stick with him, knowing he would soon get hot again.
They added a run in the ninth when Josh Lowe doubled, moved up on an out and scored on an Arozarena infield single.
The Rays have hit a majors-leading 86 homers, third-most in the modern era (since 1901) through 44 games. They have gone deep in 39 games and hit multiple home runs in 25.
The pitching was a group effort, as Josh Fleming worked the first five innings, getting ground ball outs when he needed them. Most notably in the first, when he allowed a one-out walk and a single, then got Alonso to ground into a double play.
Rule 5 rookie Kevin Kelly and lefty Jake Diekman teamed up to keep the lead through the sixth.
But Thompson gave it up in the seventh. With one out, he hit Mark Canha before allowing a two-run homer — just out of Siri’s reach at the centerfield wall — to Vientos, called up earlier to try to jolt the struggling Mets.
Colin Poche worked the eighth for the Rays.
Starter Kodai Senga worked six strong innings for the Mets, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 12.
