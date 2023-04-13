ST. PETERSBURG — You could begin with the ruse. The clever way Durham Bulls manager Michael Johns gathered his team after a loss Tuesday afternoon and made it think a tongue-lashing was coming before gradually building up to the news that Taj Bradley was headed to the major leagues.
Perhaps you should start with the tears. The FaceTime call a little later on when Ana Mosley saw the look on Taj’s face, and both mother and son began to cry over the realization that a lifelong dream was just hours from reality.
You might even throw in Taj’s frantic trip to the airport to catch a plane that had already boarded, the pre-dawn drive from Atlanta for Ana on her birthday Wednesday morning while trying to concentrate on the online class she was streaming on her phone, the mother-and-son trip from the hotel to Tropicana Field or the way Taj tried to avoid social media and any mention of Tampa Bay’s historic winning streak that was now his responsibility to prolong.
Or maybe it’s just best to begin simply. A 22-year-old prospect on a mound. Ball in hand. Future dead ahead.
“Everything happened so fast and I had so much to do, I just felt like I was on the move for 24 hours,” Bradley said. “You know, every accolade I’ve ever had, I’ve never really stopped to appreciate. So when I went to the mound before the game, I got the ball and just looked around for a little bit.
“I just wanted a moment to realize where I was, where I was standing and what I was about to do.”
Years down the road, there could be 17,136 people remembering the same moment. The night they came to Tropicana Field to see the Rays win for the 12th consecutive time to begin the 2023 season, and the night Taj Bradley began his big-league journey.
They’ll recall he looked nervous at the start, was brilliant in the middle and hung on just long enough to get the win.
For the record, he went five innings against the Red Sox, struck out eight and gave up three runs. And he lived up to the hype that comes with being one of minor league baseball’s top prospects for the past two years.
“There was a lot of pressure,” manager Kevin Cash said. “You add in the Boston Red Sox, you add in the streak, and you add in him being 22 years old. That’s a lot.”
Even so, this moment has seemed inevitable for a while. Maybe as far back as 2018, when the Rays drafted Bradley in the fifth round and paid him $747,500 — double the going rate for that slot — to give up a scholarship at Hillsborough Community College.
If Bradley had forgotten the journey, he got a reminder from Johns Tuesday afternoon after charting pitches during a 6-4 Durham loss.
“MJ comes in stern, like, ‘Everybody get in the locker room right now. We all need to talk,’” Bradley recounted. “He starts with, ‘We need to figure stuff out. We need to get stuff together,’ like in a stern voice. So you’re thinking, OK he’s gonna get at us.”
But then Johns switched gears and said it was always a pleasure to tell someone they’re getting called up.
“He just started listing off. ‘He was drafted in 2018.’ I was like, that’s me! I’m the only person in the 2018 class here. He’s like, ‘He was 17 when he got drafted.’ I’m like, ‘That’s me, too!’ Two out of two, man. We’re looking pretty good here.”
If there was anyone who did not need a refresher, it was the woman in Row Z, Section 108 with a custom scorebook in hand. Mosley has been tracking each start of Bradley’s career since he was a teenager at Princeton of the Appalachian League in 2019. There’s a batter-by-batter recording in the front of each book, with newspaper stories shrunk and pasted in the back.
“The whole day has been surreal,” she said after Taj came out of the game. “So emotional. Every time I thought about him, I would tear up driving down here. I looked at him on the mound and thought, ‘That’s my baby out there.’”
Chances are, Bradley’s stay in Tampa Bay will be short. Zach Eflin should return quickly from his sore back, and the Rays could use some bullpen arms in the interim.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.