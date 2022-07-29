BALTIMORE — The swelling and darkening bruise on Josh Lowe’s left cheek from a fly ball he misplayed in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Orioles seemed a painful and fitting metaphor for where the Rays are right now.
Buoyed by a 6-1 roll into the All-Star break that left them sitting atop the American League wild-card standings, the Rays were smacked in the face during the week after.
Thursday marked the fifth loss in seven games on a road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore, dropping the Rays to the bottom of the three-team wild-card field and, at 53-46, closer to the pack of pursuers, which includes a Cleveland team they face next.
“We’ve got to turn it around pretty quickly,’’ manager Kevin Cash said. “I’ve got a feeling (the wild-card contenders are) going to be kind of clumped together here for a while. But we’ve got to do our part to stay clumped together. And 2-5 is not going to get it done.’’
The Rays reach the 100-game mark Friday with a roster decimated by injuries, with several star-quality position players and frontline pitchers, relievers and starters, missing.
In a way, they have done well given all the injuries to still be in contention, and with the potential for some impactful reinforcements coming off the injured list in late August and September.
There is also a chance for help before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline. But the Rays seem more likely to make several small moves than invest prospects and money in a big deal for a marquee impact player just for the chance to improve their wild-card seeding.
A lack of offense has been and, despite some occasional encouraging outbursts, continues to be their biggest problem.
That’s due at least in part to playing without Wander Franco, Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino and, since the break, Harold Ramirez. Plus Brandon Lowe just returned from a two-month absence.
On Thursday they were shut out for the seventh time, held to four singles, left 10 on base — including two in four different innings — and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Worse, they did so when Ryan Yarbrough delivered one of his best starts of the year, a masterful six-inning outing in which he allowed one run and four hits while striking out eight.
“Any time you’re leaving that many guys on base, you’re just leaving the door open for stuff like (Thursday) to happen,’’ Brandon Lowe said. “Hopefully we can learn from that and start putting together some better at-bats with guys on base.’’
Cash said their struggles definitely aren’t a matter of not trying or not caring.
“We’re just not getting it done offensively,’’ he said. “The guys know that. They’re fully aware. There’s a lot of pride in that room to do better. It’s just not coming easy right now. We’ve kind of hit a little bit of a rut.’’
As much as the Rays insist they have confidence in a turnaround, some problems tend to lead to more.
They were down 1-0 in the eighth with one out and a runner on second when the Orioles’ Trey Mancini lofted a fly ball to right that would turn into a most unlikely two-run inside-the-park homer — and a curtain call from the Camden Yards fans.
Josh Lowe, whose sunglasses were on his cap rather than his eyes (he said that wasn’t an issue), saw it on the way up, then lost it in “a tough sky” of sun and clouds.
“I went back to the spot where I thought the ball was going to be, saw it when it probably got to the apex,’’ he said. “Then when it started to come down, I kind of went palms up there for a second. I didn’t see the ball on the way down at all.
“It got me pretty good right in the face. … Just more embarrassed more than anything.’’
