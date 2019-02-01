The Rays released more information today on their Feb. 9 Fan Fest at the Trop:
Among the more interesting details/activities:
• MLB Network host Brian Kenny, manager Kevin Cash, and GM Erik Neander in a panel discussion on use of the opener pitching strategy, which Kenny had previously advocated.
• A “game show” segment featuring personable (and tall) pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Ryne Stanek.
• Rays players will play games such as foosball, billiards, pop-a-shot, air hockey, giant Jenga, ping pong against fans.
• The opportunity for photos with “a larger-than-life Snell bobblehead” and oversized player emojis.
• Free goat yoga sessions. (Yes, that’s a thing.)
• The clubhouse corner area offers game-used equipment and jerseys and autographed memorabilia for sale, and the charity yard sale features unique items from the team’s past for $5, with proceeds to the team foundation. No cash sales, remember, under the new Trop policy.
Also of note:
• A limited number of autograph passes are available Matt Duffy, Joey Wendle, Ryan Yarbrough and Mike Zunino, with the $25 fee going to the Rays Baseball Foundation. Also available for $50, a seat in the gallery to watch the sold out Blake Snell video game competition and an autograph. See raysbaseball.com/fanfest.
• SS Willy Adames and LHP Ryan Yarbrough will read to kids to promote the annual Reading with the Rays program.
• More than 30 former big-leaguers, including ex-Rays such as Dewon Brazleton, Toby Hall, Roberto Hernandez and Seth McClung, will be signing autographs for free.
• Parking and admission are free for the 11-3 event, but fans 18 and older must have a ticket, mobile or printed, available at raysbaseball.com/fanfest.
• Other activities include a fashion show unveiling new spring and regular season merchandise; a social media zone; a Raymond magic show; tours of the Rays clubhouse; appearances by players from the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team, which the Rays bought; panel discussions; on-field clinics for kids along with speed pitch, batting cages and a home run derby area.
There are a number of additional activities for season-ticket holders, including early admission at 10 a.m.
