By MARC TOPKIN
Tampa Bay Times
SEATTLE — The trip back to Seattle is one Mike Zunino has been looking forward to for a while, a chance to renew acquaintances with friends and teammates from his first six years in the majors.
What he wasn’t expecting was the framing as a return to the scene of his prime.
Zunino’s ongoing struggles in his first season with the Rays make his 2017 career-best performance with the Mariners, featuring a .251 average, 25 homers and an .840 OPS, even more impressive.
Heck, it even makes his 2018 showing, at .201, 20 and .669, seem like a glory year.
After hitting a two-run homer in Wednesday’s homestand finale, the stats Zunino took along on the cross-country flight were still a little light.
His .175 average is second lowest of all American Leaguers with at least 225 plate appearances. His .573 OPS is in the bottom four. His seven homers are fewer than part-time catchers Alex Avila, Tucker Barnhart and Tyler Flowers.
All of which made Zunino’s baggage a bit heavier.
“There’s a lot of stuff to try to find to get back to,” Zunino said. “I was fortunate that it came pretty natural. ... When you put your finger on it being your best year and what I was able to accomplish and how I was able to hit, that’s obviously the best blueprint to go back to when I’m struggling now.”
Manager Kevin Cash suggested (wished?) the familiar surroundings might help Zunino build on Wednesday’s homer.
“Hopefully it’s a sign of some stuff coming,” he said. “Hopefully he’s excited to get back to Seattle, see some former teammates and an environment he’s played a lot of baseball in and can do some damage up there.”
Zunino’s struggles and the impressive performance by May pickup Travis d’Arnaud have led to a shift in playing time behind the plate, Zunino starting only 44 of the past 79 games even though he is the better defender. (D’Arnaud also started 12 at first base, though the recent acquisition of Jesus Aguilar will limit that option.)
Cash, a former catcher himself, gave Zunino something of a pep talk last week in Boston, encouraging him to stay positive, reminding him that he’s still helping them win games with his defense and they’ll continue “to lean” on him.
“I think he’s done a lot of good things for us behind the plate,” Cash said. “I think he’s really battled through some offensive inconsistencies. I’m really impressed with the way for the most part he keeps his head, he stays pretty positive throughout.
Cash noted a few weeks ago that since Zunino averaged 20-plus homers for each full season in the majors his final two-plus months should be quite explosive. At this point, that would seem unlikely.
Some dropoff seemed likely as the trade meant Zunino would play the bulk of his games against AL East pitchers rather than the supposedly softer staffs (Astros excluded, in the West, though not this much. He’s also missed time with an injury.
Zunino, 28, was shocked at the time to be dealt with Guillermo Heredia and minor-league pitcher Michael Plassmeyer for Mallex Smith and outfield prospect Jake Fraley, especially since he is under control through 2020. But he and wife Alyssa, together since high school, were quickly appreciative of the chance to be closer to his native Cape Coral and current home in Gainesville. Even better that they had their first child in April.
“I think the direction (the Mariners) were going and what was happening there it was probably time for it,” Zunino said. “I knew that was a good chapter in my life but I was looking forward to something else when I got traded over here.”
Taken third overall in the 2012 draft following a stellar career for the University of Florida (behind Carlos Correa, Houston, and Byron Buxton, Minnesota), Zunino was rushed to the majors, debuting a year and a week later, at age 22.
The struggle, enhanced by injures including a broken hamate bone in July 2013, was real. And mounted as he spent all of 2014 in the majors and the first five months of 2015 before being sent down with some ugly numbers over the three seasons — a .193 average, a .605 OPS and 339 strikeouts in 295 games.
“I think I was probably ready in some aspects and probably wasn’t ready in some other ones,” Zunino said.
He spent most of 2016 at Triple-A and was sent back again for a few weeks after a slow start to 2017, then returned in late May and posted those career-best numbers. How much the early promotion hindered Zunino’s development remains an ongoing discussion.
“Hindsight is always 2020,” he said. “I’m extremely fortunate to be able to have those opportunities. Sometimes learning at the highest level isn’t the easiest. But I wouldn’t have traded my road for anything.”
