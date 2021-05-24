A group of minority owners of the Tampa Bay Rays have filed a lawsuit against Stuart Sternberg, the principal owner, alleging he has been engaged in a “relentless scheme” to take over control of the team and began secretly negotiating to sell an interest in the Rays to Montreal investors in 2014 — years before it was publicly disclosed.
The suit, which was filed Saturday in Pinellas County, accuses Sternberg of depriving the minority owners of their profits from the team while simultaneously requiring them to pay taxes on that would-be income.
That tactic squeezed out some partners, forcing them to sell their shares to Sternberg at a fraction of their value, the plaintiffs said. In January 2020, he transferred “the entire baseball club and franchise” to a new company under his sole management, without notifying the other partners, the lawsuit says.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman called the suit “very concerning” and suggested Sternberg should “consider relinquishing control” of the team. He also said the suit “appears to give rise to the question of whether the Rays Organization has defaulted on (Tropicana Field’s) use agreement.”
“The residents of St. Petersburg and fans of the Rays should not be made to wait any longer for clarity related to the future of the team in Tampa Bay or redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site,” Kriseman wrote in a statement.
The suit was filed by Robert Kleinert, Gary Markel, Stephen M. Waters and a trust bearing his name, and the MacDougald Family Limited Partnership, LLLP. Collectively, they own just under 9.6 percent of the team, according to the lawsuit. Sternberg had a 49 percent stake in the team in 2004, but increased his ownership to 85 percent as of 2020, the plaintiffs said.
Lenda Naimoli, the widow of original Rays owner Vince Naimoli, and the estate of the late Lance Ringhaver sold their shares as a result of “no distributions/looming tax liability strategy,” according to the suit, though neither are plaintiffs in the case.
The suit claims that Sternberg, after acquiring the Naimoli and Ringhaver shares, bringing his claim to the 85 percent mark, released his first distribution. Sternberg took the largest payout and used it to cover his tax liability, due the following week, according to the suit.
Sternberg could not be reached for comment.
While Sternberg was quietly acquiring more stakes in the team, “insultingly,” he was also “secretly negotiating” to sell an interest in the team to Canadian businessman Stephen Bronfman and his Montreal Baseball Group starting in the spring of 2014, the plaintiffs said.
Sternberg has previously told the Tampa Bay Times that the conversations with Bronfman began in about 2017.
In 2019, former city attorney John Wolfe said that depending on how specific Sternberg’s conversations were with Bronfman, they could have violated the team’s contract with the city. The allegations in the new lawsuit could once again raise that question.
The suit also claims that in 2020, the team had “$400 million in cash.”
The suit requests a jury trial, a receiver to be appointed to review the partnership’s finances, more than $30,000 in damages, and for Sternberg’s company to be expelled as general partner.
