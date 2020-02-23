PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tampa Bay Rays kicked off their spring training schedule Sunday with the first home game against the New York Yankees.
This season’s schedule includes 16 home games for the Tampa Bay Rays spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
The opener also kicked off the annual traffic jams along State Road 776 that accompany Rays home games.
On those days, officials asks fans - and travelers in the area - to exercise patience.
“It can be difficult to move 7,000 people in and out of the stadium in a course of several hours, so we encourage everyone to be patient,” said Brian Gleason, county communications manager.
Rays home games generate around $20 million for the area, according to Gleason.
“A little bit of traffic inconvenience is the price we pay for such an incredible amount of economic impact, goodwill and having the Rays here,” Gleason said.
If you’re traveling
Charlotte Sports Park (2300 El Jobean Road) sits along State Road 776, connecting Port Charlotte to Englewood.
During the winter and spring months, traffic is already heavy along the roadway due to seasonal visitors, but with the Rays games, an additional 5,000 or so motor vehicles come to the area.
“We encourage travelers to time their trips opposite of the home games,” Gleason said. “We can’t expand 776 to accommodate (only) 16 days of heavy traffic. It’s not fiscally responsible so we ask that people be patient and time their trips so they don’t get stuck in traffic.”
If you’re attending a game
Gleason said to leave early for the game because it, too, will help ease traffic right before game time.
“We encourage people tending the games to leave for the ball park early,” Gleason said, “an hour to an hour and a half (before game time). There is plenty to see and do at the ball park before the game — batting practice, there’s a playground for kids, the boardwalk and plenty of food and beverage options. Make a day of it and avoid the traffic hassle.”
A schedule of Rays home games at Charlotte Sports Park can be found at raysbaseball.com.
