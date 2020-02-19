PORT CHARLOTTE - Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg did his annual spring training session with the media Wednesday to discuss myriad topics.
Here are some highlights:
TICKET PRICES: New pricing plans will include tickets for $12 or less to half the games, and $10 or less to about 30, as well as specials during the season. “Affordability won’t be an issue, and never should be an issue, with attending a baseball game, and especially attending a Rays baseball game,” said Sternberg, adding that under their plans it will be “amazingly affordable. It’s already amazingly affordable. Ridiculously affordable. Amazingly, ridiculously, silly affordable.”
BUYING TICKETS: Though the team announced Tuesday they would sell tickets only on mobile devices, he said that fans who don’t have smartphones will be accommodated — “friction-less” — through the box office or team store.
ATTENDANCE: Given the excitement coming off last year’s success, he expects “attendance to be up this year, as it really should be.”
MONTREAL PLAN: They have made good progress convincing league owners and Tampa Bay area business leaders about the merits of the Montreal plan, but understand fans are still skeptical. “I totally get it,” he said. “And until we get this done, and when we get this done, I would anticipate people will look back and say, ‘How, why was this not done years before?' I truly believe going forward this is going to be a model for all of pro sports.”
ASTROS FALLOUT: He is “thrilled” that players around the league have spoken out recently against the Astros’ actions and the discipline that was meted out, but “would have loved” to hear them speak out during the investigation rather than “a little Monday morning kind of quarterbacking.”
ASTROS PUNISHMENT: Asked if the Astros were disciplined enough he said “I think the franchise has suffered a good amount” and “is going to be living with this for years.” He said it should be enough of a deterrent for other teams to not do so: “At the end of the day that franchise is going to be feeling a dramatic amount of pain for a number of years, and any other franchise that is going to think about even contemplating the possibility of the idea of doing something like this is going to have to wear that stain and that stink, and I think that should be enough to be a deterrent.”
ASTROS AND RAYS: Though he didn’t accuse the Astros of cheating against the Rays in the 2019 playoffs, he implied they still had an advantage because the Rays had to be concerned they were. “The truth is our eye was off the ball because a lot of our baseball staff and upper staff were really focused on that, and seeing if it was going on,” he said. “We had to deal with changing signals and things. They changed our normal course of business. So in retrospect, it hurt us. But we lost. Any which way you slice it up, we lost. And that’s what it is.”
THIS SEASON: He is “a little too optimistic” about his team, noting they have “the best team, or second-best team in baseball” to compete against in the Yankees but, “I think we’re going to give them a run for their money.”
