By MARC TOPKIN
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Rays corner infielder Yandy Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left foot that has him on crutches and, he said, still in a lot of pain.
Diaz said he didn’t know yet how long he would out, having to leave Monday’s game in the ninth inning when he fouled a ball off the inside of his left foot. The Rays activated Matt Duffy off the 60-injured list to take Diaz’s spot in making his season debut after a lengthy hamstring injury.
Diaz was down for a while and in obvious discomfort when he was helped up and off the field after being hit in the instep area. He was headed for an x-ray and a doctor visit after the game.
“He was in a lot of pain,’’ manager Kevin Cash said.
“The last at-bat kind of summed up the night. That’s kind of how I felt about it. Unfortunately Yandy took one,’’ Cash said. “We’re having some bad luck. Got to make it change a little bit.’’
