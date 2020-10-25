ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rays have been here before.
With their season on the brink after a deflating loss, they came back to beat the Yankees in the fifth and final game of the American League Division Series. Facing elimination again eight days later, they bounced back from three straight increasingly frustrating losses to beat the Astros in Game 7 of the Championship Series.
Now they are on the edge again.
A 4-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night pushed them there, down three games to two and needing a win Tuesday to force a seventh and decisive game Wednesday.
A shaky start by Tyler Glasnow put them in an early hole, the offense again was relatively quiet and Manuel Margot made a curious, if not questionable, unsuccessful attempt to steal home that ended the fourth.
The Rays hoped to carry over the momentum of Saturday’s thrilling and historic 8-7 walkoff win, as they scored two runs on a two-out, two-strike single by reserve Brett Phillips and two errors on the play.
But the Dodgers went on the offensive against Glasnow to make sure that didn’t happen.
A leadoff double by Mookie Betts and a single by Corey Seager gave them a lead 10 pitches into the game. Two wild pitches, two strikeouts and a walk later, a single by Cody Bellinger made it 2-0.
Glasnow needed 34 pitches to get through the first inning, and his night didn’t get much better.
He gave up a homer to Joc Pederson leading off the second, and after the Rays closed to within one with a two-run third, another homer in the fifth to Max Muncy.
Glasnow ended up working five innings and needing 102 pitches (61 strikes) to do so, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks, seven strikeouts and a World Series game-record three wild pitches.
He set another not-so-good mark, becoming the first pitcher to make four appearances allowing four or more runs in a postseason.
The Rays got two runs in the third off Clayton Kershaw, which was already an improvement over their Game 1 showing.
